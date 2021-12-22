Wendy’s Has Free Food Deals Through the End of 2021 and Beyond

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain offering amazing deals for Christmas. Each week for the rest of the year, one Wendy’s menu item is available for free thanks to their holiday promotion.

And the best part? You can snag these offers for free with in-app delivery. Here’s what’s still available, Lifehacker reported:

Dec. 20 – Dec. 26 : Free small chili or Baconator Fries with purchase

: Free small chili or Baconator Fries with purchase Dec. 27 – Jan 2 : Free six-piece nuggets or Baconator Fries with purchase

This is part of the Ohio-based chain’s four weeks of December deals. Earlier this month, Wendy’s was also giving away fries, burgers and spicy chicken sandwiches.

These deals are only available when you place an order through the chain’s mobile app or scan the offer in the dining room or at the drive-thru window. Offers are also available for delivery orders if placed through the Wendy’s app.

You can download the Wendy’s app through Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store. Type in your zip code to see all Wendy’s restaurants near you, select your restaurant, see app-only offers and order straight from the app for delivery or pickup. Prefer to order in the dining room or drive-thru? Get your offer scanned at the counter or window to score a free menu item with purchase.

Lifehacker also noted that Wendy’s has a new Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee. According to a company statement, “no matter how customers order, they’ll be eligible for a replacement.” So if your Baconator Fries aren’t up to standard, you can get them replaced, no questions asked.

