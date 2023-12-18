Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

This New Way To Fight Hidden Hospital Fees Could Save You Tens of Thousands

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Depressed Senior Adult Man With Stacks of Papers and Envelopes.
ljubaphoto / Getty Images

Consumers are rarely informed of the costs of medical treatment until they receive their hospital bill. There are federal laws in place to prevent surprise medical charges, but price comparisons were still impossible until now.

Nonprofit organization Patient Rights Advocate (PRA) recently launched the Hospital Price Files Finder, a free searchable database using compiled pricing data from nearly 6,000 hospitals. The tool is searchable by state and region, and constantly updates the dashboard to ensure the most current information available.

A federal law went into effect in 2021 preventing surprise medical charges. The law requires hospitals to publish a machine-readable pricing file for all items and services offered, including negotiated rates and discounted cash prices.

According to a 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of government data, nearly one in ten adults in the U.S. owe at least $250 in medical debt and at least three million people owe more than $10,000. Having a tool could make it easier for consumers to “shop around” when seeking non-emergency medical treatment and avoid big medical bills, PRA officials said.

However, PRA’s latest semi-annual report found that just 36% of hospitals are fully compliant with this law.

Cynthia Fisher, founder and chair of PRA, sent a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra explaining how this new tool could force hospitals to post pricing data as required by the federal price transparency law.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Every day that prices are withheld from consumers, Americans are harmed by overcharges, unexpected bills, and unwarranted debt collection,” Fisher wrote. “Once actual prices are revealed by all hospitals and all insurers at every point of care, consumers can shop and compare.”

To use the tool, visit hospitalpricingfiles.org, select a state and then search the hospital name or by city or zip code. Select your hospital and download the Price Transparency File in an accessible spreadsheet format for up-to-date pricing data.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

9 Luxury Items Even Frugal People Buy

Savings Advice

9 Luxury Items Even Frugal People Buy

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Walmart Items Frugal People Always Buy

Shopping

11 Walmart Items Frugal People Always Buy

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Costco Kitchen Appliances You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On

Saving Money

4 Costco Kitchen Appliances You Shouldn't Waste Your Money On

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why the Holidays Are Actually the Worst Time To Be Overspending — Here’s the Best Time

Saving Money

Why the Holidays Are Actually the Worst Time To Be Overspending -- Here's the Best Time

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Electronics Gifts Under $100

Saving Money

10 Best Electronics Gifts Under $100

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Types of Electronics Frugal Shoppers Never Purchase

Shopping

9 Types of Electronics Frugal Shoppers Never Purchase

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Holiday Scam: What Is Gift Card Draining Plus 4 Red Flags to Watch For

Saving Money

Holiday Scam: What Is Gift Card Draining Plus 4 Red Flags to Watch For

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Stop Wasting Money on These 6 Things That Are Keeping You Poor

Savings Advice

Grant Cardone: Stop Wasting Money on These 6 Things That Are Keeping You Poor

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Five Below Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Saving Money

11 Five Below Holiday Essentials You Shouldn't Buy Anywhere Else

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Holiday Scam: What is “Typosquatting” and How It Can Rip You Off

Saving Money

Holiday Scam: What is "Typosquatting" and How It Can Rip You Off

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You're Wasting Money

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Americans Are Driving Instead of Flying This Holiday Season — But Does This Actually Save Money?

Travel

Americans Are Driving Instead of Flying This Holiday Season -- But Does This Actually Save Money?

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

Saving Money

9 Best Holiday Deals From Costco's December Coupon Book

December 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Cutting-Edge 2024 Cars: Do Experts Think They’re Worth Buying?

Saving Money

5 Cutting-Edge 2024 Cars: Do Experts Think They're Worth Buying?

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Affordable Luxury Gifts You Can Buy at Costco This Holiday Season

Saving Money

9 Affordable Luxury Gifts You Can Buy at Costco This Holiday Season

December 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!