Advertiser Disclosure
Uncategorized / Money / Financial Planning

Emergency Preparedness: How To Survive Financial Struggles Caused by Massive Medical Bills

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Shot of a businessman looking stressed out in an office.
Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dealing with a medical crisis can be overwhelming, both emotionally and financially. When faced with mounting medical bills, it’s crucial to be prepared and understand your options. Here’s how to navigate the financial challenges that massive medical expenses can bring.

1. Understand Your Medical Bills

Before anything else, take a deep breath and gather all your medical bills. It’s important to verify accuracy. Mistakes can happen. Check all items and services charged to ensure they were actually received. Make sure to ask for an itemized bill. This detailed version will allow you to see the breakdown of charges.

2. Negotiate and Ask for Discounts

Negotiate with providers. Many hospitals and doctors are willing to reduce their fees if you can demonstrate genuine financial hardship. Check to see if you’re eligible for charity care. Some hospitals offer programs that reduce or even eliminate bills for those who cannot afford to pay.

3. Explore Payment Plans

Rather than paying a big lump sum, many medical providers offer payment plans that spread out the cost over a period of time. This can make larger bills more manageable.

Prioritize payments. If you have bills from multiple providers, decide which ones need to be paid off first, perhaps based on the balance. 

4. Tap into Health Savings and Insurance Options

A Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) can be used to pay for medical expenses with pre-tax dollars. Also, review your insurance. Make sure all entitled claims have been made. If your claim was denied, consider appealing the decision. Sometimes a simple paperwork error can be the cause.

5. Seek Financial Assistance and Community Resources

Depending on your income and situation, you may qualify for Medicaid or other government assistance programs that can help with medical bills. Also, seek help from non-profits and charities. Many organizations offer grants or assistance to individuals facing significant medical debt. Research local and national organizations that may align with your medical condition or situation.

6. Guard Against Future Financial Hardship

While it’s crucial to address immediate expenses, it’s also wise to think ahead. Start building an emergency fund, even if it’s just a small amount each month. This will give you a buffer against future unexpected expenses.

Review and adjust your insurance. Make sure your health insurance meets your needs. Sometimes paying a bit more in premiums can save a lot in potential out-of-pocket expenses.

The Bottom Line

Facing massive medical expenses can be daunting, but by taking the right steps, you can navigate this challenging situation. Remember, it’s OK to ask for help, whether it’s from financial professionals, community resources, or loved ones. You’re not alone in this, and with patience and persistence, you can find a path forward.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Gas Prices: How Israel-Hamas War Could Have a Major Impact

Uncategorized

Gas Prices: How Israel-Hamas War Could Have a Major Impact

October 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Move Over Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Up-and-Coming Discount Stores You Need To Check Out Now

Uncategorized

Move Over Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Up-and-Coming Discount Stores You Need To Check Out Now

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

A Financial Expert’s Guide To Reducing Your Debt Before 2024 in 9 Ways

Uncategorized

A Financial Expert's Guide To Reducing Your Debt Before 2024 in 9 Ways

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Place To Retire in America Named — How Does Your Town Compare?

Uncategorized

Best Place To Retire in America Named -- How Does Your Town Compare?

October 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 10 Ways Millennials Can Still Pursue Homeownership

Uncategorized

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 10 Ways Millennials Can Still Pursue Homeownership

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Start Saving for Next Summer’s Vacation

Uncategorized

How To Start Saving for Next Summer's Vacation

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You’re Wasting Money

Wealth

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You're Wasting Money

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Don’t Skimp on Necessities To Save Money: ‘You Need a Reliable Car’

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Don't Skimp on Necessities To Save Money: 'You Need a Reliable Car'

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Tesla Model 3 Is Discounted $11,000 — Is It Worth Buying?

Uncategorized

This Tesla Model 3 Is Discounted $11,000 -- Is It Worth Buying?

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Borrowers in These 5 States May Have To Pay Taxes on Biden’s Latest Debt Relief

Uncategorized

Student Loans: Borrowers in These 5 States May Have To Pay Taxes on Biden's Latest Debt Relief

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a Non-recession Recession?

Uncategorized

What Is a Non-recession Recession?

August 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How High Will CD Rates Go?

Uncategorized

How High Will CD Rates Go?

August 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Prompts To Give ChatGPT To Plan Your Finances

Uncategorized

10 Best Prompts To Give ChatGPT To Plan Your Finances

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Electric Vehicles 2023: EVs Are Now Affordable as Sales Skyrocket

Uncategorized

Electric Vehicles 2023: EVs Are Now Affordable as Sales Skyrocket

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Small Business Spotlight: This Campground in Texas Hill Country Is a ‘Hidden’ Gem

Uncategorized

Small Business Spotlight: This Campground in Texas Hill Country Is a 'Hidden' Gem

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Has America Entered an Earnings Recession? What That Could Mean for Your Wallet

Uncategorized

Has America Entered an Earnings Recession? What That Could Mean for Your Wallet

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!