How to Set Up an Income-Based Membership at the YMCA Using Your SNAP EBT Card

As a non-profit organization, the YMCA offers fitness facilities, a pool, classes, and even inexpensive summer day camps for kids at certain locations. YMCA membership is also relatively affordable compared to many competing gyms and fitness centers. But families who qualify for SNAP EBT or EBT Cash benefits may also qualify for a discounted YMCA membership. Plus, you can use your EBT Cash benefits to pay for your YMCA membership, as well as for classes and YMCA-based childcare programs.

Guidelines, rules, and how to apply may vary based on your local Y. For instance, the YMCA of Greater New York offers need-based scholarships delivering discounts of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% or, in some cases, even more.

The YMCA of Greater New York also offers income-based membership rates for families with a gross household income under $80,000, and to individuals with a gross income under $50,000. To apply, you will need a copy of last year’s federal tax return, two recent pay stubs or social security / disability checks, and a government-issued ID. You will also require the membership application form, which you can download from the YMCA website. Most other regional YMCA organizations offer similar needs-based programs.

You can check your local YMCA website for their programs, discounts, and scholarship offerings. You can pay for your membership using your EBT Cash card as your payment method of choice, and your membership fees will be debited from your account.

If you’re ready to get back to working out in a gym after the pandemic — or are starting to think about summer camp opportunities for your kids — consider your local YMCA.

