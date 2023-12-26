Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

Will AI Generators Be Able To Diagnose You and Save You Money on Your Medical Bills?

3 min Read
By Gina Hagler
A senior aged woman sits at her kitchen table while paying medical bills, talking with her doctor, and updating medicine prescriptions.
RichVintage / Getty Images

AI Generators are a part of your life. AI is behind the scenes, from the movie recommendations you receive on your streaming services to the clothing suggestions in your retail app and quotes for the “best” insurance for your needs. AI is what “makes it possible for machines to learn from experience, adjust to new inputs and perform human-like tasks,” according to SAS. Because of this ability to “learn” from experience, AI is in use in medicine today to analyze large datasets for indications of cancerous cells or to train medical students. A July 2023 paper in the American Journal of Translational Research stated, “The main role [of AI] is to assist physicians to improve their efficiency and accuracy.” With AI already in use for research and training in the medical field, will AI generators for diagnosis be far behind? Will AI diagnostics save you money on your medical bills when they arrive?

Why AI?

AI for diagnosis is attractive because it has the potential to pick up on markers that would otherwise require extensive testing or go unnoticed. In an October 10, 2023, article in The Wall Street Journal, author Vipal Monga addressed the question of AI tools used for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s through the use of visual scans. During ophthalmological exams, physicians already use visual scans to assess a person’s vision and eye health. Using visual scans to diagnose Alzheimer’s is a logical next step, incorporating AI to run through the diagnostic criteria, apply it to the scan, and produce a diagnosis.

Make Your Money Work for You

Alzheimer’s could be the beginning of a new diagnostic methodology. If AI can detect cancerous cells, using those capabilities and other diagnostic criteria could become a valuable tool for physicians. It could also bring stronger diagnostic capabilities to areas without a full range of medical facilities nearby. If an AI survey were conducted at the start of each appointment, with the questions designed to provide early indications of serious health conditions, AI would be a tremendous use.

Will It Cost Less?

The cost to develop the AI systems will be high initially, as the systems are perfected. But, in the same way that the cost of personal computers has come down dramatically since their introduction in the late 1980s, the costs of AI systems will come down as methods become standardized. Businessware Technologies estimates the cost of a custom AI system can range from $8000 for the most basic to $1,000,000 for a more complex system. They report, “Costs vary depending on the necessary level of intelligence and performance, how much data apps will process, and the recognition accuracy.” 

AI generators for diagnosis will still require insurance for missed or misdiagnoses, which physicians and laboratories already have in place. There will also be a cost due to a lack of human connection with the AI system. However, especially if the AI is used for screening or confirmation in conjunction with time with a physician, the overall cost would be offset by the number of lives saved.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

12 Frugal Ways To Get Healthy in 2024

Saving Money

12 Frugal Ways To Get Healthy in 2024

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Repair Your EV — Why You Could Be Looking at a $20,000 Bill

Saving Money

How Much It Costs To Repair Your EV -- Why You Could Be Looking at a $20,000 Bill

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Financial Moves To Boost Your Savings in 2024

Savings Advice

10 Financial Moves To Boost Your Savings in 2024

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m the CEO of a Savings Website: 5 Ways To Save Money Bulk Buying

Shopping

I'm the CEO of a Savings Website: 5 Ways To Save Money Bulk Buying

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Extreme Couponing in the Digital Age: Is It Still Worth It?

Shopping

Extreme Couponing in the Digital Age: Is It Still Worth It?

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Luxury Cars That Will Only Increase in Value

Saving Money

5 Luxury Cars That Will Only Increase in Value

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘The Gamification Rule’: How You Can Save Big in 2024

Savings Advice

'The Gamification Rule': How You Can Save Big in 2024

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

9 American Clothing Brands to Stay Away From Buying

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Post-Holiday Sales That Frugal People Ignore

Saving Money

7 Post-Holiday Sales That Frugal People Ignore

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costly Home Renovations You’ll Probably Regret

Saving Money

5 Costly Home Renovations You'll Probably Regret

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps That May Surprise You

Shopping

Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps That May Surprise You

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Frugal Habits To Adopt Right Away in 2024

Savings Advice

10 Frugal Habits To Adopt Right Away in 2024

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Venmo Scams To Watch Out For

Savings Advice

10 Venmo Scams To Watch Out For

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Frugal Ways To Keep Your Home Warm This Winter

Saving Money

11 Frugal Ways To Keep Your Home Warm This Winter

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Cars You Should Never Buy New

Saving Money

9 Cars You Should Never Buy New

December 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Top 3 Places To Buy a Used Car

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey's Top 3 Places To Buy a Used Car

December 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!