7 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up on For Christmas

With the holiday season in full swing, there’s a lot to do — and shop for — the next few weeks. From gifts to decorations to gift wrap and baking items, a Christmas shopping list seems like it’s never-ending.

Despite ongoing inflation that still sits at a record 7.7% high according to the latest Consumer Price Index data, consumers are “planning to spend generously” this season, per a new Gallup poll. Respondents said they were planning to allocate $932 on average on Christmas gifts, up from $837 last year. That’s not to mention the roughly $213 that most Americans will spend on decor and other special trimmings, according to a survey reported on by SWNS Digital.

But if you don’t have an extra $1,100-plus lying around to keep up with national averages for all the holiday goodies you need, there’s a great way to cut down on costs while still staying festive.

Discount stores like Dollar Tree have many of the must-have items for a fraction of the cost.

Holiday Decorations

Decking the halls and then some is easy to do with picks at the dollar store – with such affordable prices, you can really show off the holiday spirit. Dollar Tree has everything from elves (to naturally put on shelves), solar yard stakes with Santa, tree and reindeer designs, wreaths, garland, candles, door hangers, porch learners and even inflatables. Almost all cost $1.25 a piece except for larger items like inflatables (typically $5 each).

Christmas Tree Ornaments

A tree is not a Christmas tree unless it’s decorated to the gills with bright, glittering ornaments. Dollar Tree has a huge selection of options, from rustic woodland picks for a country-style Christmas to bells, poinsettias and bird ornaments for a more classic look. If you have a smaller tree for the kids (or scoop a tabletop one here), there are also character ornaments including Rudolph and SpongeBob SquarePants. For decor that offers more of a traditional religious celebration, there are nativity options, too. And last but note least, find DIY ornament kits for a craft project the whole family can enjoy. Most cost $1.25 a piece.

Gift Bags, Tags & Ribbons

When you spend enough on the gift, why spend even more to wrap it? Gift bags and boxes can really add up at traditional stores. But at Dollar Tree, they’re all just a buck and some change. Plus, many come in multiples so you get more for your money. On your next trip, stock up on gift boxes of every size (from clothing to jewelry), as well as decorative tissue paper to line the inside and make it look fancy. Ribbons and gift tags are also plentiful at Dollar Tree and add the perfect finishing touch to any gift. And don’t forget the tape!

Candy

The holidays are a time to really indulge before any New Year’s resolutions, and a dollar store lets your sweet tooth run wild with a great selection of treats. Whether for you or as a stocking stuffer, here you can find traditional candy canes (regular and mini-size) as well as chocolate Santas and even boxed gummies that take on a holiday theme. Dollar Tree also has trendy hot chocolate bombs and chocolate or peppermint stirring spoons, as well as marshmallows to scoop up for a fun hot chocolate bar.

Holiday Greeting Cards

There’s still time to send out holiday cards to your mailing list. But if yours runs several people deep, picking up a few boxes at Dollar Tree is a great way to cut down on the total cost. Especially since you’ll have to add a forever stamp to each envelope, which are 60 cents a pop (but not for long, as USPS announced the cost is increasing to 63 cents in 2023). Dollar Tree has traditional-sized greeting cards as well as money holders. A box of 8 runs $1.25.

Cookie Tins

Holiday baked goods are a great gift for neighbors, teachers, mail carriers and others. Dollar Tree has a plethora of festive containers to put all your goodies in — and they’re so affordable, you can extend your gift list to even more people (if you want to put the time into baking more, that is!). Here you can find traditional tins with lids as well as hinged boxes, reusable plastic containers and zip-seal bags, which are great for kids. Like most items, these cost $1.25 each.

Mailers

Shipping holiday gifts to recipients that don’t live close by and aren’t able to come to family gatherings can be a huge part of a holiday budget. GOBankingRates recently featured six ways to get free shipping for gifts (while avoiding store minimums), but if you have to ship something yourself, get all the materials you need at Dollar Tree to save some cash. Various mailers, bubble wrap, protective wrap, small boxes and shipping tape are all on offer for $1.25 each.

