12 Costco Holiday Gift Deals Under $100

Even if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still time. While delays on Amazon products and items shipped from China through sites like Shein and Temu are to be expected, your favorite brick-and-mortar stores still have plenty of choices (and deals going on).

Costco, especially, has tons of last-minute gift ideas in their wholesale clubs and at Costco.com. Here are some of our favorites for virtually anyone — and they are all under $100!