Holiday

12 Costco Holiday Gift Deals Under $100

6 min Read
By Dawn Allcot

Even if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still time. While delays on Amazon products and items shipped from China through sites like Shein and Temu are to be expected, your favorite brick-and-mortar stores still have plenty of choices (and deals going on).

Costco, especially, has tons of last-minute gift ideas in their wholesale clubs and at Costco.com. Here are some of our favorites for virtually anyone — and they are all under $100!

Dearfoams’ Ladies Slipper ($15.99) 

Dearfoams is a consistently top-rated brand for slippers. With a memory foam insole and fur lining, you can’t beat this ladies’ slipper for comfort. And the price makes it perfect for everyone on your list, or even as a Secret Santa gift.

Ninja TWISTI High Speed Blender DUO ($79.99, originally $99.99) 

At $20 off, the Ninja TWISTI High Speed Blender DUO is a tremendous value. Fans swear by the quality and durability of Ninja products, and this blender is no exception. With two drinking cups that you can also use to blend your beverage, 5 Auto-IQ programs for one-touch blending of smoothies, spreads, bowls, and frozen drinks, and a hybrid-edge blade to cut through ice, frozen whole fruits, and veggies, this blender is a must for any kitchen this holiday season.

Griffin by Aura 10.1″ Digital Frame with WiFi ($99.99) 

Share a sentimental moment with family or friends through Aura’s Wifi Digital Photo Frame. The 10.1-inch screen displays photos and short videos with crystal clear HD 1280 X 800 resolution. It also comes with free unlimited cloud storage, so you’ll never run out of space to store photos. Easily update pictures remotely for a family member with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity — all for just under $100. This is the perfect gift for new parents, grandparents or best friends.

Ghirardelli Treats Tower ($29.99, originally $39.99) 

If you’re looking for a gift that looks pricey but won’t break your bank, the Ghirardelli Treats Tower is the perfect gift for the chocolate lovers in your life. It comes with 12 different Ghiradelli treats and is sure to be a hit with friends, coworkers or associates.

Laser X Revolution Blaster 4-pack ($29.97) 

If you’re looking for a toy that will keep kids active — and interacting with each other — the Laser X Revolution Blaster 4-pack is sure to be a hit. Bring the fun of laser tag right to your backyard with no bulky vests required; the receiver is in the blaster which puts a twist on the strategy of the game. Lasers blast up to 300 feet and the game is suitable for kids ages 6 and up.

Wooden Lemonade Stand & Accessories ($68.99)

Inspire the little entrepreneurs on your list with this wooden lemonade stand and matching accessories. This online-only deal comes with storage baskets, an apron, cups, straws and plastic lemons to name a few. It’s recommended for children ages three and up (due to small parts). It will inspire hours of creative play and potentially prep them for their own real-life lemonade stand or other money-making ideas.

Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker ($99.99, originally $129.99) 

To lighten up a pool day, party or game night, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker delivers a clear and deep sound quality on up to 12 hours of battery life. It’s both waterproof and dustproof, which makes it a durable choice for any event. The $99.99 price is only available through Christmas Eve — in stores or online — so don’t wait to grab this for the music lover on your list.

Restaurant Gift Cards ($79.99 for four)

Save 20% on restaurant gift cards when you buy in bulk at Costco. Gift cards are the perfect present for teachers, co-workers, employees, colleagues, friends or Secret Santa exchanges. Options include four $25 Domino’s Gift Cards, two $50 Fogo de Chao, or two $50 Landry’s gift cards for locations such as Morton’s Steakhouse, Landry’s Seafood House, Rainforest Café and Del Frisco. The packages listed above sell for $79.99, with physical cards available in stores and e-gift cards online.

Pendleton Plush Throw ($19.99, originally $24.99)

This cuddly plush throw measures 50 x 70 inches, perfect for lounging on a sofa or in bed. It has a velvety feel and comes in your choice of four patterns, each with a bit of southwest flair to bring a splash of color to any room. Tweens, teens and grown-ups of any age will appreciate this thoughtful gift.

Voyager Men’s Super Plush Shirt Jacket ($9.99, originally $16.99)

Dads everywhere swear by Costco’s clothing bargains. Whether the men on your list want to keep warm on the sidelines of a football game or playing an active role in cold-weather sports like hiking or skiing, this shirt jacket combines comfort and style. Available in gray, black or blue, it has a fleece exterior and plush lining.

Honeydew Ladies’ Fleece Lounge Set ($20.99)

Who doesn’t love new pajamas for Christmas morning? This fleece lounge set for ladies will keep her warm (and fashionable) all winter! Available in solid navy blue, gray or purple — or light blue with a white heart pattern — these cozy lounge sets feature an elastic waist with functional drawstring and cuffed legs and arms for comfort. Made of soft fleece, you’ll want to grab a set for every lady on your list.

Apple AirTag 4-pack ($79.99, originally $88.99)

Apple AirTags have been a hot holiday gift for several years running. This kit comes with a four-pack of AirTags perfect for pets, your wallet, keys, remote controls and more. AirTags are water and dust-resistant, and work with your iOS device’s Find My App to locate missing objects.

Note: Prices accurate as of Dec. 5, 2023 when this article was originally published.

