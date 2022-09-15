Holiday Shopping: BJ’s Announces the Top 10 Toys for the 2022 Season — Are They on Your List?

With Santa and the elves toiling away at the North Pole following summer vacation, it’s a good time to sneak a glance at the BJ’s Wholesale Club website for ideas on popular toys. The company released its list of the Top 10 Toys for the 2022 holiday season. They include the usual dolls and trucks along with various other playthings.

The list, announced last week, features a curated lineup of hot picks and top brands, including toys that can only be found at BJ’s. The list is designed to give members an early look at holiday gift ideas by zeroing in on items that are in high demand and might fly off the shelves early.

“At BJ’s, we love helping our members create the magic of the season for their loved ones, and with this year’s selection, we are confident that we have what the kids really want,” Dion Evans, BJ’s senior vice president of general merchandise, said in a press release.

The list includes everything from art toys to monster trucks, from top brands such as Disney and Barbie. Here’s a look at the Top 10 toy selections, which will be available to BJ’s members in-store and online at BJs.com beginning in October (prices for most items were not yet available on the BJ’s website as of Sept. 15, 2022):

Mine2Design Nail Art Studio with Unicorn Nail Dryer

Got2Glow Fairy Finder with On the Go Bundle

Gabby’s Closet with Exclusive Cat Figures

5 Surprise Disney Shop with 2 Capsule Bundle

Stomp Rocket Dueling Stomp Racers 4 Pack

Cry Babies Dressy Tina 12″ Doll and Magic Tears Icy World Dino Pack

Bluey Garbage Truck with Bonus Figure

Radio Control 1:8 2.4HZ Monster Truck

Barbie 28″ Holiday Doll

Disney Doorables MegaPeek Pack

BJ’s also rolled out its own collection of exclusive Berkley Jensen toys. This collection is a first for the company and includes wooden toys, dinosaur toys, crafts, toy cars, fashion toys, science toys and toys for pre-schoolers.

Throughout the holiday season, BJ’s will offer members a variety of digital shopping options, including contactless curbside pickup, in-store pickup, ExpressPay, same-day delivery and ship-to-home from BJs.com. The wholesale club also offers members a buy now, pay later option that can be used to finance holiday purchases over $99.

