Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Holiday Shopping: BJ’s Announces the Top 10 Toys for the 2022 Season — Are They on Your List?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Shopping online stock photo
Georgijevic / iStock.com

With Santa and the elves toiling away at the North Pole following summer vacation, it’s a good time to sneak a glance at the BJ’s Wholesale Club website for ideas on popular toys. The company released its list of the Top 10 Toys for the 2022 holiday season. They include the usual dolls and trucks along with various other playthings.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

The list, announced last week, features a curated lineup of hot picks and top brands, including toys that can only be found at BJ’s. The list is designed to give members an early look at holiday gift ideas by zeroing in on items that are in high demand and might fly off the shelves early.

“At BJ’s, we love helping our members create the magic of the season for their loved ones, and with this year’s selection, we are confident that we have what the kids really want,” Dion Evans, BJ’s senior vice president of general merchandise, said in a press release.

Make Your Money Work for You

The list includes everything from art toys to monster trucks, from top brands such as Disney and Barbie. Here’s a look at the Top 10 toy selections, which will be available to BJ’s members in-store and online at BJs.com beginning in October (prices for most items were not yet available on the BJ’s website as of Sept. 15, 2022):

  • Mine2Design Nail Art Studio with Unicorn Nail Dryer
  • Got2Glow Fairy Finder with On the Go Bundle
  • Gabby’s Closet with Exclusive Cat Figures
  • 5 Surprise Disney Shop with 2 Capsule Bundle
  • Stomp Rocket Dueling Stomp Racers 4 Pack
  • Cry Babies Dressy Tina 12″ Doll and Magic Tears Icy World Dino Pack
  • Bluey Garbage Truck with Bonus Figure
  • Radio Control 1:8 2.4HZ Monster Truck
  • Barbie 28″ Holiday Doll
  • Disney Doorables MegaPeek Pack

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

BJ’s also rolled out its own collection of exclusive Berkley Jensen toys. This collection is a first for the company and includes wooden toys, dinosaur toys, crafts, toy cars, fashion toys, science toys and toys for pre-schoolers.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?
Discover: How To Make a BJ’s Credit Card Payment

Throughout the holiday season, BJ’s will offer members a variety of digital shopping options, including contactless curbside pickup, in-store pickup, ExpressPay, same-day delivery and ship-to-home from BJs.com. The wholesale club also offers members a buy now, pay later option that can be used to finance holiday purchases over $99.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.