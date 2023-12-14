Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Holiday Tipping: Amazon’s $5 Driver Tips Are Back — Here’s How To Give the Gift That Costs You Nothing

3 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Austin , Texas , USA - Febuarary 4th 2022: Winter Storm Texas stops Amazon Deliveries in Texas.
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

With holiday shopping in full swing, Amazon delivery drivers are keeping busy delivering packages on time. As a way to reward drivers extra for their hard work, Amazon has announced the return of its promotion that lets you give your last delivery driver a $5 tip for free. This offer began on Dec. 12, and it will run until two million tips — or $10 million — have been given out. 

Understanding the Promotion’s Rules

Rewarding your latest driver is simple, but there are a few rules to know. First, this promotion is only for Amazon’s drivers, so it won’t work for other carriers, such as USPS and UPS. Second, you’ll need to do it before two weeks pass after your delivery. Lastly, while you can still show your thanks multiple times, you can tip each driver only once.

How Thanking Your Amazon Driver Works

If you have the Alexa app or a device with the assistant, you can simply use the command, “Alexa, thank my driver.” You’ll hear a confirmation about the driver getting the $5 tip.

Otherwise, go to the Amazon app or website to look up “thank my driver.” Selecting the result on top will take you to your latest order. If your last driver is eligible, you’ll see a button to thank them.

Other Ways To Reward Delivery Drivers

To show past delivery drivers your appreciation, you can pull up orders on your Amazon app and look for the “How was your delivery?” option. After giving your driver a thumbs-up rating, you can select a compliment option, such as “above and beyond,” “friendly” or “on time.” While the driver won’t get a tip, the company will anonymously share your thanks with them.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can also give other gifts to your delivery drivers this holiday season. One popular trend involves leaving drinks and snacks on your doorstep with an inviting and appreciative sign. This can be a good way to reward drivers working for other carriers, too. Plus, if you happen to be home when your Amazon package arrives, you could offer the driver a cash tip.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

What the Average Christmas Cost the Year You Were Born

Saving Money

What the Average Christmas Cost the Year You Were Born

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Gifts From Walmart That Look Expensive

Saving Money

7 Frugal Gifts From Walmart That Look Expensive

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Saved Hundreds by Switching Grocery Stores: Why I Went From Whole Foods to Aldi

Saving Money

I Saved Hundreds by Switching Grocery Stores: Why I Went From Whole Foods to Aldi

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Keep Your Holiday Shopping Under $500

Saving Money

8 Ways To Keep Your Holiday Shopping Under $500

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Christmas Items To Buy From Sam’s Club

Saving Money

10 Best Christmas Items To Buy From Sam's Club

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: SNAP Benefit Theft Across Multiple States Intensifies — Use This Trick To Make Card Skimmers ‘Fall Off Really Easily’

Saving Money

Food Stamps: SNAP Benefit Theft Across Multiple States Intensifies -- Use This Trick To Make Card Skimmers 'Fall Off Really Easily'

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: The Best $100 You Can Spend on Your Car’s Maintenance

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: The Best $100 You Can Spend on Your Car's Maintenance

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much I Spend Grocery Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

Here's How Much I Spend Grocery Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Cars the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Saving Money

6 Cars the Middle Class Can't Afford Anymore

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This December

Shopping

6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This December

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Experts Say To Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

Financial Experts Say To Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Deals at Walmart in December

Shopping

9 Best Deals at Walmart in December

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 12 Best Personalized Gifts That Won’t Cost You a Fortune

Shopping

The 12 Best Personalized Gifts That Won't Cost You a Fortune

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

Saving Money

These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Habits of Frugal People To Apply Every Time You Grocery Shop

Saving Money

11 Habits of Frugal People To Apply Every Time You Grocery Shop

December 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!