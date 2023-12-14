Holiday Tipping: Amazon’s $5 Driver Tips Are Back — Here’s How To Give the Gift That Costs You Nothing

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

With holiday shopping in full swing, Amazon delivery drivers are keeping busy delivering packages on time. As a way to reward drivers extra for their hard work, Amazon has announced the return of its promotion that lets you give your last delivery driver a $5 tip for free. This offer began on Dec. 12, and it will run until two million tips — or $10 million — have been given out.

Understanding the Promotion’s Rules

Rewarding your latest driver is simple, but there are a few rules to know. First, this promotion is only for Amazon’s drivers, so it won’t work for other carriers, such as USPS and UPS. Second, you’ll need to do it before two weeks pass after your delivery. Lastly, while you can still show your thanks multiple times, you can tip each driver only once.

How Thanking Your Amazon Driver Works

If you have the Alexa app or a device with the assistant, you can simply use the command, “Alexa, thank my driver.” You’ll hear a confirmation about the driver getting the $5 tip.

Otherwise, go to the Amazon app or website to look up “thank my driver.” Selecting the result on top will take you to your latest order. If your last driver is eligible, you’ll see a button to thank them.

Other Ways To Reward Delivery Drivers

To show past delivery drivers your appreciation, you can pull up orders on your Amazon app and look for the “How was your delivery?” option. After giving your driver a thumbs-up rating, you can select a compliment option, such as “above and beyond,” “friendly” or “on time.” While the driver won’t get a tip, the company will anonymously share your thanks with them.

You can also give other gifts to your delivery drivers this holiday season. One popular trend involves leaving drinks and snacks on your doorstep with an inviting and appreciative sign. This can be a good way to reward drivers working for other carriers, too. Plus, if you happen to be home when your Amazon package arrives, you could offer the driver a cash tip.

