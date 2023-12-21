10 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Won’t Break The Bank

Daria Nipot / iStock.com

There’s no gift quite like the feeling of relief after finally getting all your holiday shopping done. That is… until you find out you’ll be spending the day with more people than you thought just a few days before Christmas. You have enough spare gifts and money lying around for your Great Aunt Petunia, her new boyfriend, and his six children, right?

Unless you’re seriously overprepared for gifting season, there’s a good chance a surprise like that will have you running to Amazon and selecting Amazon Prime 2-Day Shipping immediately. As we all know, holiday shopping can get pricey. Fortunately, Amazon has a ton of stellar Christmas gifts under $25 with 2-day shipping, so everyone (and their children) will be accounted for this season. We’ve found 10 of the best last-minute Amazon gifts for (almost) everyone on your list–and they won’t break the bank.

Nut Haven Holiday Christmas Nuts Gift Box – $20

Your giftee will go nuts for this Nut Haven gift, which offers an array of nuts neatly organized in a boutique-style gift box. The deluxe option contains toffee peanuts, glazed almonds, roasted salted almonds, dry roasted salted pistachios, glazed peanuts, roasted salted cashews, and glazed pecans. Reviewers rave over its variety, taste, and portion sizes. It’s hard to go wrong with a gift this delectable and budget-friendly.

Timberland Genuine Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet – $16+

This Timberland wallet is a total steal (and your giftee will probably think you spend way more on it). It is equipped with six card slots, two slip pockets, and two cash bill pockets, and has RFID-blocking technology. It’s crafted from genuine leather for a luxuriously durable feel and touts a removable flip-out ID holder. They won’t need to scramble to find their ID every time they order a drink anymore! This pick also gets brownie points for boasting over 17K 5-star ratings.

Coffee Mug Warmer – $24

Try gifting a coffee mug warmer for the person who is always complaining about their cup of joe being cold. It features two heat settings and an auto shut-off function, which turns it off after 5 minutes of detecting the mug has been removed or 8 hours of continuous use. Plus, it’s designed with a sturdy, waterproof surface that’s super easy to clean. It’s available in two colors.

Soy Wax Bubble Candle Set – $14+

These adorably unique bubble candles are anything but square. Crafted with high-quality soy wax and cotton wicks, they’ll have your home-decor-loving giftee ooh’ing, ahh’ing, and wondering where they can get more…like yesterday. Sure, candles are a pretty traditional gift when it comes to the holidays, but these cube-shaped gems are sure to stand out anywhere from the rest. They come in four colors that are eligible for 2-day shipping.

Insulated YETI Rambler – $20

YETI is a renowned brand for a reason: their products truly last for what feels like forever. So naturally, a YETI Rambler had to make it onto this list. First of all, it’s stackable, which is super ideal when it comes to saving cabinet space. Second, it’s double-wall vacuum-insulated, so your giftee’s beverage will stay as hot or as cold as it originally was for much longer. Third, it’s made from stainless steel, which means it will resist dents and be dishwasher-safe to boot. Lastly, its MagSlider lid makes it a total winner when it comes to taking it on the road. Spills in the car? Not around here. It’s available in 14 colors (some with quicker shipping than others).

18-Piece Makeup Brush Set – $15+

Boasting over 32K 5-star ratings, it’s safe to say this best-selling 18-piece makeup brush set will easily win the heart of any beauty enthusiast in your life. The set is complete with everything they’ll need for cosmetic application, from a fluffy powder brush to a precise eyeliner brush. It even comes with a protective storage bucket to keep everything organized when not in use. The brush set is available in six colors.

Rydohi Bluetooth Headphones – $20+

Everyone can use a pair of foldable over-ear headphones to take with them on the go, which is why these lightweight Bluetooth headphones are such a great, versatile gift. Touting 68 hours of playtime, 3 EQ modes, memory foam ear cushions, and a travel bag, your giftee can jam out to their favorite tunes anywhere they go. They’re available in six colors (some with quicker shipping than others).

Maliton Toiletry Bag – $22+

For the avid traveler: A hanging toiletry bag that’ll hook onto the back of a door and keep all their belongings in one place. In other words, the days of crowded hotel bathroom counters are long gone. This helpful number showcases four compartments, elastic straps, a mesh pocket, and more to keep everything in one place. After, it conveniently zips back into a travel bag compact enough to squeeze into their carry-on effortlessly. Bonus points for it being waterproof! It’s available in five colors (some with quicker shipping than others).

Amazon Essentials Women’s Fleece Jogger Sweatpants – $17

These inexpensive yet impressively cozy fleece jogger sweatpants will have your giftee practically living in them until further notice. These gems are just begging to be cozied up next to a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate with their buttery-soft cotton blend fabric with a crushed interior. Available in 30 colors and sizes XS to 6X, there’s no going wrong with this wintertime wardrobe staple. Plus, they’re part of Prime’s “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial program, so your giftee can exchange them for a different size or color without you being charged upfront.

Dearfoams Women’s Indoor/Outdoor Memory Foam Slipper – $23

Another fool-proof cozy find: a pair of memory foam slippers your giftee can wear indoors or outdoors. With an easy slide-on design and memory foam insole, they won’t have to wait long to feel like they’re walking on clouds. The rubber soles are especially notable, making them convenient transitional kicks for quick errands or heading outside to grab the mail. Available in 11 colors and sizes S-XXL with wide sizes, you can rely on these as a safe gift they’ll use repeatedly. Bonus perk: They’re also part of Prime’s “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial program if your giftee wants to exchange them.

