Live Richer Podcast, Episode 1: Rachel Cruze Talks About Holiday Spending, How to Live Richer and Other Money Advice

©Rachel Cruze

This Episode

In this, the inaugural episode of GOBankingRates’ new podcast “Live Richer with Jaime Catmull,” we sit down with Rachel Cruze, host of the popular finance podcast “The Rachel Cruze Show,” where her mantra is “Money should be fun, not stressful.” She co-authored “Smart Money Smart Kids” with her father, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. In 2016, she published “Love Your Life, Not Theirs: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want was published in 2016.”

In this episode, Cruze shares holiday budgeting tips and lessons learned from her dad. “Growing up, mom and dad did a great job of letting us fail from our mistakes. When you can teach your kids to make mistakes under your roof there is a level of protection and they are usually less expensive mistakes than if you are someone handling money for the first time in a car lot.” To hear more of Cruze’s frank and practical advice, use the player above to select episode 1.

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

More From GOBankingRates