Thrift Shop All Your Thanksgiving Holiday Decor for Under $100 — Here’s How We Did It

While there’s a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, inflation is probably not on the list. High prices have been hitting families hard this year, and the annual fall holiday has not been immune to the effects. As GOBankingRates previously reported, turkeys may be 112% more expensive this year, nearing $6 a pound, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation.

It might seem impossible to get around the cost of the bird for a feast, but there are still ways to save on creating a memorable Thanksgiving. One is finding the perfect holiday decor by shopping at thrift stores. CNBC, citing data from CouponFollow, found that thrift shopping for secondhand items can save shoppers around $150 a month — or $1,760 a year — with options for clothing, shoes, kitchenware and home goods.

According to The Krazy Coupon Lady, there are even more tricks to save at already-reduced thrift stores such as choosing spots in small towns versus bustling metro areas, shopping on less populated Wednesdays rather than high-volume weekend dates, asking when the store restocks to get your best chances on good picks and knowing when the store discounts.

A recent trip to a few Chicago-area Salvation Army thrift stores showed the bounty to be had at these shops when it comes to Thanksgiving decor.