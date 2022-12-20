The Best Month in 2023 To Buy Furniture

As the saying goes, timing is everything. Especially when it comes to getting the best deals on big ticket items like furniture. Whether you’re looking for a new couch, a coordinating bedroom set or pieces for a new baby’s room, there’s one perfect month in 2023 to make your move on home goods.

The best time of year just so happens to be February. According to U.S. News & World Report, this is for a specific reason — new furniture generally enters showroom floors at the end of winter, so in February, manufacturers and retail stores will need to start finding new space to fit it all. In order to clear out the older pieces, they’re likely to offer deep discounts on current stock to make more room.

As the publication also pointed out, “you can also take advantage of holiday deals and promotions around Valentine’s Day or Presidents Day.” TV commercials around this time of year make it abundantly clear that President’s Day furniture sales are quite a frequent offer (in 2023, that day falls on February 20).

There’s another month that might be a good time to shop for furniture if you need pieces later in the year. August is also considered prime time since showrooms get new stock at the end of summer, and many offer back-to-school sales.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, some of the best stores to find good February furniture deals include IKEA, Williams-Sonoma and Ashley Furniture. In addition to regular pieces, you can find good deals on beds.

Reader’s Digest clarifies, “Generally speaking, there is no difference when it comes to the best times to buy furniture for your kitchen, dining room, living room or bedroom.” Since all of these items are considered “indoor furniture,” they’ll all see sales around the same time, as opposed to outdoor furniture, which you’ll want to wait until late summer to buy.

