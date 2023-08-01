3 Ways Extreme Temperatures Are Affecting Your Monthly Bills

James Andrews / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since July 27, The National Weather Service issued a heat or flood advisory for almost 200 million people in the US (60% of the population). Extreme heat waves like this aren’t just dangerous, it also leaves people scrambling to cover the increased cost of cooling their homes.

Electric bills

During bouts of extreme temperatures, your heating and cooling system works harder to keep your home comfortable. With some states experiencing scorching temperatures past 100 degrees Fahrenheit, air conditioning equipment works at maximum capacity which uses more electricity.

A recent study led by UCLA found that when temperatures are above 95 degrees electricity bills increased by $1.60 per day. When temperatures exceed 100 degrees, electric bills increased by $2.92 per day. In hotter states like California, residents have reported electricity bills of $600 to $800 per month.

Natural gas & oil

While you might think hotter weather just means a higher pull on electricity, you’d be surprised to learn that natural gas helps to meet high demands on the electrical grid. Approximately 40% of the natural gas supply goes towards the production of electricity according to The U.S. Department of Energy. During peak demand, more natural gas is used to generate electricity which makes using electricity to cool your home more expensive.

Disproportionate energy costs

In low-income areas, the heat packs more of a punch. In a 2021 study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the poorest 10% of neighborhoods in urban regions saw temperatures up to seven degrees higher than the wealthiest 10% of neighborhoods.

This contributes to higher energy bills amongst low-income households where energy costs account for 8.6% of family budgets — almost three times higher than what higher-income households pay.

