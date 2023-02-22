Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 5: Scamdemic: How Not To Fall Victim to Money Scams With MTV’s “Catfish” Host Nev Schulman

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with the host of MTV’s “Catfish” Nev Schulman about identifying the red flags of money scams and how to avoid them.

Schulman first learned about financial scams when he was the subject of the 2010 documentary “Catfish.” Through his experience, he discovered that people can be vulnerable to scams through romance, utility companies, ads, and more.

In this episode, you will learn the following:

How can you protect yourself from financial scams? What are the red flags to look out for when it comes to romance scams?

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

