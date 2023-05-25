Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 10: Lisa Jaroscak Gives Destination Wedding Tips and Money-Saving Moves To Use When Planning a Wedding

It is wedding season and planning a wedding requires careful consideration and preparation. From choosing the ideal location to managing logistics and budgeting, there are several factors to keep in mind to turn your dream into a reality. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with wedding and event planner Lisa Jaroscak about how to craft an incredible wedding.

Jaroscak is the owner of Elegante Weddings and Events where they help couples plan their dream weddings. In her interview, Jaroscak gives tips on how to keep your wedding values in line with your budget, how to pick a place for your destination wedding, and what to look for in the right wedding planner.

Listen to the full episode to find out to score that dream destination wedding.

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

