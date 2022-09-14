Advertiser Disclosure
Verge of Retirement? These Establishments Offer Senior Discounts for Those 60 and Older

Turning 60 years old is a milestone in numerous ways, not least because you have reached the decade when most people retire. If you’re like most Americans, you will retire at around age 64.

When you reach 60, it’s time to take full account of your retirement savings and figure out ways to bolster your nest egg to ensure you’re financially prepared for life after leaving the workforce.

One way to do that is to save money on discretionary spending. The good news is, reaching age 60 makes you eligible for a long list of senior discounts that might not have been available at a younger age. The list includes well-known restaurants, grocery chains, retailers and hotels.

If you want to save money eating out, traveling or shopping, here are some of the establishments that offer senior discounts to people 60 and older, based on various consumer and company sites. Keep in mind that discounts might vary by location, so it’s a good idea to check ahead first.

Restaurants

  • Applebee’s: 10%-15% off
  • Ben & Jerry’s: 10% off
  • Bob’s Big Boy: 10% off
  • Burger King: 10% off
  • Culver’s Corner: 10% off
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels: 10% off
  • El Pollo Loco: 10% off
  • Sonic: 10% off or free drink
  • Subway: 10% off at participating locations

Grocery Chains

  • Bi-Lo: 5% off every Wednesday
  • Compare Foods Supermarket: 10% off every Wednesday
  • Harris Teeter: 5% off every Thursday (excluding fuel, pharmacy, tickets and gift cards)
  • Piggly Wiggly: 5% off

Hospitality/Travel

  • Cambria Suites: 10-30% off rooms
  • Choice Hotels (certain brands only): 10-30% off rooms
  • Knights Inn: Up to 10% off best available rate
  • La Quinta Inns & Suites: 5%-10% off
  • Sleep Inn: Up to 10% off reservations
  • Super 8: 10% off
  • Travelodge: Up to 10% off
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (certain brands only): 10% off

Retail

  • Christopher & Banks: 10% off
  • Goodwill: 10-30% off, discount day varies by location
  • Kohl’s: 15% off

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
