Verge of Retirement? These Establishments Offer Senior Discounts for Those 60 and Older

Turning 60 years old is a milestone in numerous ways, not least because you have reached the decade when most people retire. If you’re like most Americans, you will retire at around age 64.

When you reach 60, it’s time to take full account of your retirement savings and figure out ways to bolster your nest egg to ensure you’re financially prepared for life after leaving the workforce.

One way to do that is to save money on discretionary spending. The good news is, reaching age 60 makes you eligible for a long list of senior discounts that might not have been available at a younger age. The list includes well-known restaurants, grocery chains, retailers and hotels.

If you want to save money eating out, traveling or shopping, here are some of the establishments that offer senior discounts to people 60 and older, based on various consumer and company sites. Keep in mind that discounts might vary by location, so it’s a good idea to check ahead first.

Restaurants

Applebee’s : 10%-15% off

: 10%-15% off Ben & Jerry’s : 10% off

: 10% off Bob’s Big Boy : 10% off

: 10% off Burger King : 10% off

: 10% off Culver’s Corner : 10% off

: 10% off Einstein Bros. Bagels : 10% off

: 10% off El Pollo Loco : 10% off

: 10% off Sonic : 10% off or free drink

: 10% off or free drink Subway: 10% off at participating locations

Grocery Chains

Bi-Lo : 5% off every Wednesday

: 5% off every Wednesday Compare Foods Supermarket : 10% off every Wednesday

: 10% off every Wednesday Harris Teeter : 5% off every Thursday (excluding fuel, pharmacy, tickets and gift cards)

: 5% off every Thursday (excluding fuel, pharmacy, tickets and gift cards) Piggly Wiggly: 5% off

Hospitality/Travel

Cambria Suites : 10-30% off rooms

: 10-30% off rooms Choice Hotels (certain brands only): 10-30% off rooms

10-30% off rooms Knights Inn : Up to 10% off best available rate

: Up to 10% off best available rate La Quinta Inns & Suites : 5%-10% off

: 5%-10% off Sleep Inn : Up to 10% off reservations

: Up to 10% off reservations Super 8 : 10% off

: 10% off Travelodge : Up to 10% off

: Up to 10% off Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (certain brands only): 10% off

Retail

Christopher & Banks : 10% off

: 10% off Goodwill : 10-30% off, discount day varies by location

: 10-30% off, discount day varies by location Kohl’s: 15% off

