BJ’s Wholesale Club Memberships Are Currently Just $20 — How Does the Value Compare to Costco?

If you’re looking to purchase a TV, patio furniture, or even burgers and beverages for your Memorial Day get-together, you can save money by shopping at a wholesale club. But which membership is the best value right now?

BJ’s Memorial Day Deal

BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering a $20 membership for The Club Card for new members. The card normally costs $55.

Snag an even better deal with The Club+ Card, a rewards card offering rewards points and gas discounts. The Club+ Card costs just $65 right now, down from $110. Earn 5 cents off per gallon on gas when you fill up at BJ’s, and earn 2% cash back, in the form of a BJs gift card, up to $500 per membership year.

Costco Membership Deal

Costco also has a membership deal available now. When you use checkout code SUMMER23 to purchase your Gold Star or Executive membership and set up auto-renewal, you will receive a free $30 Digital Costco Shop card you can apply to purchases online or in the store.

Costco’s Gold Star membership costs $60 for the year, while the Executive membership costs $120 annually and delivers 2% in rewards.

Costco vs. BJ’s: Which Is the Better Value?

It doesn’t take a math whiz to realize it’s worth it to jump on the BJ’s offer today. Costco’s Gold membership with $30 back still costs $10 more than BJ’s. And BJ’s half-price Club+ membership is an offer you don’t find very often.

Of course, there’s more to think about when you choose a warehouse club than just the annual cost of membership. Consider store locations, hours, and which warehouse club carries the items you need. But if you’re looking for the maximum savings right now, you’ll want to get your BJ’s membership before this offer expires.

