8 Free Upgrades You Should Always Ask For

In a world where we’re constantly bombarded with the lure of “extra costs” for ‘”added value,” it’s refreshing to know that there are still perks and upgrades out there that won’t cost you a penny.

Yes, free upgrades do exist, and often, all it takes is just asking for them. Here’s a guide to some of the most common areas where asking politely might just score you a little something extra.

Hotels: Room with a View

When checking into a hotel, it’s always worth inquiring about available room upgrades. While this doesn’t guarantee a presidential suite, you might end up with a room with a better view or additional amenities.

The best time to try your luck is during check-in. Be courteous and ask if there are any complimentary upgrades available. Sometimes, hotels are eager to please guests, especially during off-peak seasons or if they’re not fully booked.

Airlines: Flying in Comfort

Air travel can be exhausting, but a free upgrade to business or first class can make your journey significantly more comfortable. These upgrades are rarer but not impossible.

The key is to be a frequent flyer or to have some level of loyalty status with the airline. Also, dressing well and arriving early can improve your chances. If the flight isn’t full, politely ask at the check-in desk or the gate if any upgrades are available.

Car Rentals: Smooth Ride

Upgrading your rental car can sometimes be as easy as asking the rental agent nicely. If you’ve booked the economy class vehicle, asking for a complimentary upgrade at the counter can sometimes land you in a more comfortable or larger vehicle, especially if the agency has excess inventory. Just remember to be polite and flexible with your timing and preferences.

Restaurants: A Taste of Something Special

While you might not get a free meal upgrade, asking your server if the chef has any special dishes not listed on the menu can sometimes result in a pleasant surprise. Many chefs appreciate the interest and might treat you to a sample.

Also, if you’re celebrating a special occasion, don’t hesitate to mention it — you might just get a complimentary dessert or a glass of champagne.

Retail Therapy: The Joy of Extras

Never underestimate the power of a simple question while shopping. In many stores, especially smaller boutiques, asking if there are any ongoing promotions or unadvertised specials can sometimes yield discounts or free gifts with purchase. It’s also common during quieter shopping hours or in less busy seasons.

Technology and Subscriptions: Digital Delights

When it comes to tech products or subscription services, companies often have promotions or trial upgrades that aren’t widely advertised. If you’re purchasing a new gadget or signing up for a service, ask if there are any introductory upgrades or extended trial periods.

For existing subscriptions, a call to customer service inquiring about loyalty upgrades can sometimes result in a better deal or added features at no extra cost.

Banking and Credit Cards: Financial Perks

If you’ve been a loyal customer at your bank or with your credit card company, it doesn’t hurt to ask about potential upgrades. Better interest rates, waived fees, or higher reward points are sometimes available but not automatically applied. A simple conversation with a customer service representative could lead to significant savings or benefits.

Fitness and Wellness: Healthful Bonuses

Fitness centers and wellness spas often have promotions or introductory offers for new members. If you’re signing up, it’s worth asking if there are any free trial classes, complimentary personal training sessions, or upgrades to premium facilities. For existing members, inquiring about loyalty rewards can sometimes unlock hidden benefits.

In the End, It’s All About Asking

The key to unlocking these free upgrades is to simply ask — but remember to do so politely and without expectations. Service representatives are more inclined to help when approached with kindness and understanding. While not every request will be successful, you’d be surprised at how often a simple inquiry can lead to a pleasant upgrade or a little extra something to enhance your experience.

Remember, the worst they can say is no, but the best that could happen? A little luxury at no extra cost. So next time you’re booking a hotel, catching a flight, renting a car, dining out, shopping, signing up for a service, dealing with your bank, or joining a new gym, don’t forget to ask if there’s any scope for an upgrade. You might just be pleasantly surprised.

