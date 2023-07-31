Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

How Dave Ramsey Lost Millions in Real Estate at 28 — And What He Wishes He Did Instead

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Dave Ramsey, a renowned financial advisor, and media personality, holds a compelling life story marked by initial wealth, significant loss, and then resurgence. At the young age of 26, he was already a millionaire, with a $4 million real estate portfolio.

However, his fortunes took a drastic turn, leading to bankruptcy by the age of 28. Today, Ramsey uses his experience to advise others on wise financial management. Here’s a deeper look into Ramsey’s journey and the lessons he wishes to pass on from his early financial missteps.

Born on September 3, 1960, Dave Ramsey’s journey to entrepreneurship began early. Prompted by his father’s insistence on self-reliance, Ramsey ventured into business while still a child, setting up a lawn care business at the age of 12.

By the time he turned 18, he had obtained his real estate license, using commissions from property sales to pay his college tuition. With a family background in real estate, it seemed Ramsey had found his niche.

With the help of connections at local banks, he began flipping properties shortly after his graduation. His initial success was awe-inspiring, amassing a real estate portfolio worth $4 million and a net worth exceeding $1 million. However, this prosperity was short-lived.

Make Your Money Work for You

When Ramsey’s main lender, to whom he owed $1.2 million, was taken over by a larger bank, the new owners demanded full repayment of the debt within 90 days. A second bank soon followed suit, calling in his $800,000 notes.

While Ramsey managed to repay a significant portion of the debt, he was left with an outstanding sum of $378,000. Unable to manage this substantial financial burden, Ramsey had to declare bankruptcy at the age of 28.

Following his financial downfall, Ramsey turned to Christianity and started reading the Bible. He discovered that the scripture had a lot to say about money. His newfound knowledge and his personal experience with financial hardship laid the foundation for his career in financial counseling. He began to assist others dealing with financial problems and gradually built up a business offering money management advice.

Today, Dave Ramsey advises against the kind of financial practices that led to his early bankruptcy. He promotes prudent money management principles derived from his personal experiences and his understanding of Christian values. One of his main recommendations is to avoid debt, a principle he backs up with Proverbs 22:7: “The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is a slave to the lender.”

Further, Ramsey advocates for a disciplined and methodical approach to building financial freedom. His advice are things he wished he had done before falling into that debt, distilled into a series of “7 Baby Steps,” which include establishing an emergency savings fund, paying off non-housing debts as soon as possible, investing in retirement accounts, and eventually building wealth.

Make Your Money Work for You

Ramsey’s financial principles reflect a significant shift from his early financial practices. Looking back, he wishes he had adopted these principles earlier and avoided the heavy debt that led to his bankruptcy.

His story is a testament to the possibility of bouncing back from financial failure and is a guiding light for those seeking to attain financial security and prosperity.

More From GOBankingRates

This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 3 Ways ChatGPT Can Save You Money

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 3 Ways ChatGPT Can Save You Money

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

Savings Advice

Suze Orman's Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make a Savings Plan: 7 Steps You Can Take

Savings Advice

How To Make a Savings Plan: 7 Steps You Can Take

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Simple Money-Saving Trick Gen Z Is Using That Can Work for Anyone

Savings Advice

The Simple Money-Saving Trick Gen Z Is Using That Can Work for Anyone

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

69% of Americans in Cities Live Paycheck to Paycheck — How to Save More When Cost of Living is High

Savings Advice

69% of Americans in Cities Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How to Save More When Cost of Living is High

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Hidden ‘Junk Fees’ Are Costing You a Fortune — What Are They and How Can You Stop Paying Them?

Savings Advice

Hidden 'Junk Fees' Are Costing You a Fortune -- What Are They and How Can You Stop Paying Them?

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Small Towns Where Cost of Living is Cheap & WiFi Speeds are Fast Enough To Work Remotely

Savings Advice

10 Small Towns Where Cost of Living is Cheap & WiFi Speeds are Fast Enough To Work Remotely

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

Savings Advice

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Ways To Save Money That Are Actually Fun

Savings Advice

11 Ways To Save Money That Are Actually Fun

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why You Should Pause Your Spending Now, and Spend Later this Year — According to Finance Experts

Savings Advice

Why You Should Pause Your Spending Now, and Spend Later this Year -- According to Finance Experts

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State — Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

Savings Advice

Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State -- Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What to Do If You Win the Powerball According to This High-Powered Wealth Manager

Savings Advice

What to Do If You Win the Powerball According to This High-Powered Wealth Manager

July 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Fed Crackdown Begins on Billions of Scam Calls: How Much Money It Will Save Americans

Savings Advice

Fed Crackdown Begins on Billions of Scam Calls: How Much Money It Will Save Americans

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Is Why I Stopped Automating My Savings

Savings Advice

This Is Why I Stopped Automating My Savings

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things To Know Before You Use the Upside App

Savings Advice

5 Things To Know Before You Use the Upside App

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Upside App: Is Getting Cash Back a Smart Way To Boost Your Savings?

Savings Advice

Upside App: Is Getting Cash Back a Smart Way To Boost Your Savings?

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!