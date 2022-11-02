How Old Do You Have To Be To Become an AARP Member? You Might Be Surprised

With the rising costs of everything from dining out to airline tickets, and even necessities like car insurance and prescription medicine, Americans are looking to save money in every way they can. And for Gen Z and millennials, this includes taking some personal finance tips from their grandparents.

The first on the list? Become an AARP member for the rewards and savings.

You might be surprised to learn that people as young as age 13, who fall squarely into the Gen Z cohort that begins with those born in 2008, can sign up for AARP. In fact, according to AARP, while the interest group is dedicated to people over 50, “there is no minimum age requirement.”

As part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, many people in their 20s and 30s, as well as their 40s, are looking for creative ways to save money. And, with a price of just $12 for the first year when you sign up for automatic renewal, an AARP membership fits the bill.

However, if you appear to be significantly under the age of 50 and plan to use your AARP discount to snag 10% savings at many restaurants, as well as other deals, be prepared to receive some strange looks. As awareness spreads, however, it may become more common to see card-carrying AARP members of all ages.

Also, be aware that some benefits may only be available to members ages 50 and up, according to the AARP website.

The trend of younger people signing up for AARP may be driven, in part, by TikTok. When actor and travel blogger Mr. Abel posted about younger people signing up for AARP, the organization got roughly 150,000 new members, according to The Wall Street Journal.

An AARP spokesperson told the WSJ that the organization has seen an increase in younger members in recent years, but wouldn’t share specific data on the demographics of its membership, which totals roughly 38 million people.

