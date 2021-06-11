The Most Googled Money Questions — Answered

The Answer

Its popularity and price are nowhere near the highs of late 2017 when it peaked at almost $19,000, but bitcoin still remains a mystery to the public. In simple terms, bitcoin is the world's first cryptocurrency. Buying bitcoin, or any cryptocurrency, won't give you physical notes as it's an all-digital currency that isn't backed or issued by any bank or government. The price is determined by market supply and demand and bitcoin can be purchased simply using a smartphone app.

Along with the other markets, bitcoin dropped in price in March 2020 to a low of $5,165. It has soared back since then to $13,803 as of Oct. 30.

