Close to Retirement? The Best Senior Discounts for Ages 55 and Older

By Vance Cariaga

If you’re like most Americans, turning 55 years old means you’re less than a decade away from retirement. The average retirement age in the United States is 64, meaning those 55 and older can probably see life beyond the working world with much greater clarity. One thing you can look forward to are senior discounts on everything from ice cream to ocean cruises.

Some senior discounts kick in when you turn 50, which is also the age you can qualify for AARP membership. But the list of establishments that offer senior discounts grows even longer once you hit 55. This is especially true at restaurants and retail chains, though some grocery chains and travel companies also offer discounts to consumers who just turned 55.

Here’s a look at some of the establishments that offer discounts to those 55 and older, based on various consumer and company websites. Keep in mind that discounts and terms might vary by location, so be sure to check your local establishment’s policy before heading out.

Restaurants

  • Arby’s: 10% off
  • Chick-fil-A: 10% off or a free small drink
  • Dairy Queen: 10% off
  • Denny’s: 15% off; days vary by location, must be an AARP member
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: 10% off or a free donut
  • Golden Corral: 10% off
  • Jack in the Box: Up to 20% off
Retail

  • Christopher & Banks: 10% off certain purchases
  • Dressbarn: 10% off
  • Goodwill: 10%-25% off one day a week; day varies by location
  • Hallmark: Up to 10% off; varies by location
  • Jo-Ann Stores: 20% off; state-issued ID might be required
  • Michael’s: 10% off
  • Ross Dress for Less: 10% off; might be restricted to certain days at some stores
  • Salvation Army: 15% off and up, depending on store
  • Stein Mart: 20% off
  • TJ Maxx: 10% off
  • Walgreens: 20% off eligible items

Grocery Chains

  • Fred Meyer: 10% off on the first Tuesday of each month
  • Fry’s Food Stores: 10% off on the first Wednesday of each month
  • Hy-Vee: 5% off on senior discount day; day might vary by location

Hospitality/Travel

  • Best Western Hotels & Resorts: 15% off
  • Castle Resorts & Hotels: 25% off
  • Red Roof: 10% off
  • Norwegian Cruise Line: Up to $100 off
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Line: Up to 15% off select cruises

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
