Close to Retirement? The Best Senior Discounts for Ages 55 and Older

If you’re like most Americans, turning 55 years old means you’re less than a decade away from retirement. The average retirement age in the United States is 64, meaning those 55 and older can probably see life beyond the working world with much greater clarity. One thing you can look forward to are senior discounts on everything from ice cream to ocean cruises.

Some senior discounts kick in when you turn 50, which is also the age you can qualify for AARP membership. But the list of establishments that offer senior discounts grows even longer once you hit 55. This is especially true at restaurants and retail chains, though some grocery chains and travel companies also offer discounts to consumers who just turned 55.

Here’s a look at some of the establishments that offer discounts to those 55 and older, based on various consumer and company websites. Keep in mind that discounts and terms might vary by location, so be sure to check your local establishment’s policy before heading out.

Restaurants

Arby’s : 10% off

: 10% off Chick-fil-A : 10% off or a free small drink

: 10% off or a free small drink Dairy Queen : 10% off

: 10% off Denny’s : 15% off; days vary by location, must be an AARP member

: 15% off; days vary by location, must be an AARP member Dunkin’ Donuts : 10% off or a free donut

: 10% off or a free donut Golden Corral : 10% off

: 10% off Jack in the Box: Up to 20% off

Retail

Christopher & Banks : 10% off certain purchases

: 10% off certain purchases Dressbarn : 10% off

: 10% off Goodwill : 10%-25% off one day a week; day varies by location

: 10%-25% off one day a week; day varies by location Hallmark : Up to 10% off; varies by location

: Up to 10% off; varies by location Jo-Ann Stores : 20% off; state-issued ID might be required

: 20% off; state-issued ID might be required Michael’s : 10% off

: 10% off Ross Dress for Less : 10% off; might be restricted to certain days at some stores

: 10% off; might be restricted to certain days at some stores Salvation Army : 15% off and up, depending on store

: 15% off and up, depending on store Stein Mart : 20% off

: 20% off TJ Maxx : 10% off

: 10% off Walgreens: 20% off eligible items

Grocery Chains

Fred Meyer : 10% off on the first Tuesday of each month

: 10% off on the first Tuesday of each month Fry’s Food Stores : 10% off on the first Wednesday of each month

: 10% off on the first Wednesday of each month Hy-Vee: 5% off on senior discount day; day might vary by location

Hospitality/Travel

Best Western Hotels & Resorts : 15% off

: 15% off Castle Resorts & Hotels : 25% off

: 25% off Red Roof : 10% off

: 10% off Norwegian Cruise Line : Up to $100 off

: Up to $100 off Royal Caribbean Cruise Line: Up to 15% off select cruises

