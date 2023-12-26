Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

‘The Gamification Rule’: How You Can Save Big in 2024

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Mid adult woman buying fruits on greenmarket.
vgajic / Getty Images

In an era where saving money feels more like a necessity than a choice, turning this crucial task into a game can make it both fun and rewarding. Welcome to ‘The Gamification Rule,’ a strategy that can help you save big in 2024 by transforming your financial goals into engaging challenges.

The study conducted by the University of London’s Bayes Business School revealed a notable finding: consumers are up to 20% more likely to achieve their savings objectives when banks and financial institutions offer psychological incentives.

This approach of “gamifying” the often-dreary task of saving money markedly influences people’s behavior. It enhances their ability to fulfill a predetermined savings goal in the subsequent month, as highlighted in the study’s overview. The research primarily focused on the common struggle among consumers to save money, stemming from a preference for the instant gratification of spending versus the postponed gratification associated with accumulating savings.

Here are some game-inspired techniques to boost your savings:

1. The 52-Week Money Challenge

How It Works: Start by saving $1 in the first week, $2 in the second, and so on, incrementally increasing your savings by a dollar each week. By the end of the 52nd week, you’ll have saved a total of $1,378.

2. No-Spend Bingo

The Game Plan: Create a bingo card with various no-spend challenges, like ‘No Takeout Tuesday’ or ‘Walk Instead of Drive Day.’ Mark off each day you successfully complete a challenge, aiming for a full line or even a full house to reward yourself with a non-monetary treat.

3. Expense Tracking RPG (Role-Playing Game)

The Adventure: Turn budgeting into a role-playing game. Assign different spending categories as ‘quests’ and track your ‘progress’ in keeping within budget. Each month you’re successful, ‘level up’ by either increasing your savings goal or adding a new expense category to manage.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. The Change Jar Challenge

Collect to Save: Anytime you receive change from cash transactions, put it in a designated jar. Set a goal, like filling the jar to the top or saving for a specific period, and then deposit the collected amount into your savings account.

5. The Envelope System Showdown

The Method: Allocate your budget for different categories into separate envelopes. Once an envelope is empty, no more spending in that category for the month. Compete with yourself (or a partner) to see how many days you can stretch the contents of each envelope.

6. The Savings Lottery

The Draw: For every certain amount you save, give yourself a ‘lottery ticket’ (a note or a token). At the end of the month or year, draw one ‘ticket’ to win a prize – this could be a small portion of your savings used for something fun or an extra contribution to your favorite investment.

7. Frugal Feud

Family or Friends Challenge: Compete with friends or family members to see who can save the most money or cut down the most on unnecessary expenses over a set period. Share tips and strategies to make it collaborative, with a fun (but budget-friendly) reward for the winner.

8. Financial Fitness Tracker

Tech Integration: Use a budgeting app to set savings goals, then treat your progress like a fitness tracker. Aim for ‘personal bests’ and celebrate milestones, just like you would with steps taken or calories burned.

9. Cashback Quest

The Quest: Utilize cashback apps and credit cards for necessary purchases. Set a goal, like accumulating a certain amount in cashback over a year, and then deposit that into your savings.

Make Your Money Work for You

In Conclusion

Saving money doesn’t have to be dull or overwhelming. By applying ‘The Gamification Rule,’ you can turn the act of saving into an enjoyable and challenging game. Not only does this approach make saving fun, but it also keeps you consistently engaged with your financial goals. So, let the games begin and watch your savings grow in 2024!

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Get more Savings Advice

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: 11 Items You Should Always Buy Generic

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 11 Items You Should Always Buy Generic

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Items Even Frugal People Are Willing To Replace Rather Quickly

Savings Advice

4 Items Even Frugal People Are Willing To Replace Rather Quickly

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Things Frugal Parents Always Buy

Savings Advice

10 Things Frugal Parents Always Buy

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

December 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT’s Frugal Guide: Smart Money-Saving Tips for a Thrifty Lifestyle

Savings Advice

ChatGPT's Frugal Guide: Smart Money-Saving Tips for a Thrifty Lifestyle

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Squander Money On

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Squander Money On

December 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Luxury Items Even Frugal People Buy

Savings Advice

9 Luxury Items Even Frugal People Buy

December 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Too Much Money On

Savings Advice

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Too Much Money On

December 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

Savings Advice

Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

December 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Money Each Generation Plans To Save in 2024

Savings Advice

Here's How Much Money Each Generation Plans To Save in 2024

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 10 Things Frugal People Spend Money On

Savings Advice

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 10 Things Frugal People Spend Money On

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You're Wasting Money

December 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Items Even Frugal People Are Willing To Replace Rather Quickly

Savings Advice

6 Items Even Frugal People Are Willing To Replace Rather Quickly

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Frugal Money Habits Americans Can Learn From Other Countries

Savings Advice

5 Frugal Money Habits Americans Can Learn From Other Countries

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Growing Up Poor: 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

Savings Advice

Growing Up Poor: 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Should I Save Each Month?

Savings Advice

How Much Should I Save Each Month?

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!