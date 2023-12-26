‘The Gamification Rule’: How You Can Save Big in 2024

vgajic / Getty Images

In an era where saving money feels more like a necessity than a choice, turning this crucial task into a game can make it both fun and rewarding. Welcome to ‘The Gamification Rule,’ a strategy that can help you save big in 2024 by transforming your financial goals into engaging challenges.

The study conducted by the University of London’s Bayes Business School revealed a notable finding: consumers are up to 20% more likely to achieve their savings objectives when banks and financial institutions offer psychological incentives.

This approach of “gamifying” the often-dreary task of saving money markedly influences people’s behavior. It enhances their ability to fulfill a predetermined savings goal in the subsequent month, as highlighted in the study’s overview. The research primarily focused on the common struggle among consumers to save money, stemming from a preference for the instant gratification of spending versus the postponed gratification associated with accumulating savings.

Here are some game-inspired techniques to boost your savings:

1. The 52-Week Money Challenge

How It Works: Start by saving $1 in the first week, $2 in the second, and so on, incrementally increasing your savings by a dollar each week. By the end of the 52nd week, you’ll have saved a total of $1,378.

2. No-Spend Bingo

The Game Plan: Create a bingo card with various no-spend challenges, like ‘No Takeout Tuesday’ or ‘Walk Instead of Drive Day.’ Mark off each day you successfully complete a challenge, aiming for a full line or even a full house to reward yourself with a non-monetary treat.

3. Expense Tracking RPG (Role-Playing Game)

The Adventure: Turn budgeting into a role-playing game. Assign different spending categories as ‘quests’ and track your ‘progress’ in keeping within budget. Each month you’re successful, ‘level up’ by either increasing your savings goal or adding a new expense category to manage.

4. The Change Jar Challenge

Collect to Save: Anytime you receive change from cash transactions, put it in a designated jar. Set a goal, like filling the jar to the top or saving for a specific period, and then deposit the collected amount into your savings account.

5. The Envelope System Showdown

The Method: Allocate your budget for different categories into separate envelopes. Once an envelope is empty, no more spending in that category for the month. Compete with yourself (or a partner) to see how many days you can stretch the contents of each envelope.

6. The Savings Lottery

The Draw: For every certain amount you save, give yourself a ‘lottery ticket’ (a note or a token). At the end of the month or year, draw one ‘ticket’ to win a prize – this could be a small portion of your savings used for something fun or an extra contribution to your favorite investment.

7. Frugal Feud

Family or Friends Challenge: Compete with friends or family members to see who can save the most money or cut down the most on unnecessary expenses over a set period. Share tips and strategies to make it collaborative, with a fun (but budget-friendly) reward for the winner.

8. Financial Fitness Tracker

Tech Integration: Use a budgeting app to set savings goals, then treat your progress like a fitness tracker. Aim for ‘personal bests’ and celebrate milestones, just like you would with steps taken or calories burned.

9. Cashback Quest

The Quest: Utilize cashback apps and credit cards for necessary purchases. Set a goal, like accumulating a certain amount in cashback over a year, and then deposit that into your savings.

In Conclusion

Saving money doesn’t have to be dull or overwhelming. By applying ‘The Gamification Rule,’ you can turn the act of saving into an enjoyable and challenging game. Not only does this approach make saving fun, but it also keeps you consistently engaged with your financial goals. So, let the games begin and watch your savings grow in 2024!

