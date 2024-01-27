100 Ways To Become a Savvier Shopper — And Save Big Money Year Round
Over the past few years, prices have gone up seemingly everywhere, from grocery stores to restaurants to hotels and home-improvement stores. Making the household budget stretch has been a challenge, no doubt.
But there are ways we can save money on an everyday basis throughout the year, whether by cutting back on non-essentials, finding a deal for things we need or using a little creativity. It requires becoming a savvier shopper. From common sense to the not-so-obvious, here are 100 ways you can save money every day and in a variety of situations.
On the Job
- Save on gas, tolls and parking by carpooling to work.
- Live near a public transportation line? Leave your car at home and take the bus, subway or train.
- Pack your lunch. If you spend $12 a day, five days a week for 50 weeks, that’s $3,000. You’ll spend a small fraction of that turning Monday’s dinner leftovers into Tuesday’s lunch.
- At the same time, pack coffee in your travel mug for the ride to work. Using the same math as with your lunch, that $5 cup bought daily en route to the office will take $1,250 out of your pocket each year. If you treat yourself one day a week instead, you’ll save $1,000.
- When shopping – the sale rack, of course – for work clothes, check the tag. You’ll save big by buying machine washables instead of dry-clean-only pieces.
For the Kids
- Shop clearance sales for essentials such as shoes, socks and underwear. It might take a year, but they’ll grow into them.
- Shop early for back-to-school supplies and clothing. You’ll get better deals, and have a stronger selection, in the days after July 4 than right before school starts.
- Go back to basics for your child’s birthday party. No rules say your child needs a birthday party at the skating rink with a guest list of every kid in the class. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating with extended families, like cousins, or ordering pizza and having a birthday night at home with movies, games, or makeovers with two or three closest friends.
- It’s too easy these days to order a book on Amazon and have it delivered. What’s wrong with the public library?
- Your child probably has a perfectly great winter coat or summer wardrobe that won’t fit in the next season. The neighbors a few doors down might have older kids with hand-me-downs. Organize a community clothing swap by inviting friends, other parents you know through sports and other kids’ activities, and neighbors with children. Ask some of them to help you set up tables in your backyard where you organize items on tables by size. Bring five items to trade and leave with five items.
For the Baby
- That clothing swap can extend to an equipment swap. If your daughter has abandoned softball for dance, for example, see if you can trade that lightly used glove for a leotard in her size.
- Put your food processor to work and make your baby food. The online baby sites are full of healthy, easy and cost-effective recipes.
- Ask your pediatrician for samples of formula or other necessities.
- Subscribe to things you’ll use daily – think diapers – on Amazon to save with a subscription rate.
- Watch for promotions on baby items at stores such as Target. The big-box retailer often offers deals such as a $15 gift card if you buy two jumbo diapers. Spend that gift card on other baby essentials.
Around the Home
- Cut down on commercial cleaners using baking soda and vinegar instead.
- Set back the thermostat when you’re out of the house. According to Energy.gov, you can save up to 10% per year on energy bills by reducing your thermostat temperature from 7 degrees to 10 degrees for eight hours when you’re at work and the kids at school, according to Energy.gov.
- Hang room-darkening window treatments. Blocking out the sunlight will reduce the heat in every room with darkening window curtains. Opening them up on your south-facing windows will let the sunshine in during the winter and cut down on heating bills.
- Rotate your pantry stock. Canned goods or boxes of cereal tend to get pushed to the back of the shelves when you add new food items. Same with perishables in the refrigerator that get thrown out because you forgot they were there. Rotate your stock regularly and inventory the fridge and pantry before grocery shopping.
- Grow your own vegetables. Just one or two plants can reap a bumper crop of tomatoes or other veggies. National plant seller Bonnie Plants reports that one tomato plant can yield 10 to 30 pounds of medium-size slicing tomatoes. Think of the cost savings.
For the Holidays
- Sharing gifts with everyone in the office or with extended family is nice. But instead of buying for everyone, put your time, energy and money into one gift by drawing names.
- Your Christmas card list could be vast, and with stamps going up to 68 cents each this January, maybe it’s time to stop paying for cards and postage. Instead, send your most special friends a text message to arrange a time to chat and catch up. It will mean more than a card.
- Unless you crave heading to the tree lot each year to cut down your own fresh tree, maybe it’s time to go artificial. With the high cost of fresh trees, find a great sale on artificial trees and keep it year after year. It will pay for itself over and over again if you take good care of it through the years.
- Open your house for a holiday gathering, but not your wallet. Invite friends to a potluck open house. Provide the dinnerware, silverware, napkins and such, and ask your guests to bring a dish to share.
- Make your own wrapping paper from grocery bags by letting the kids apply stickers or draw holiday scenes with markers. They can do it all year long, too, so you’ll have a supply.
Personal Care
- You could easily spend $100 monthly on your manicures and pedicures. Why not get together with friends for a spa day and take turns giving each other manis and pedis?
- If you’re comfortable cutting your childrens’ hair – do it. You can invest in clippers or a decent pair of scissors for less than the price of one haircut, and you’ll save each time you give your kids a buzz cut or trim.
- Buying skin products and cosmetics adds up fast. Ask for gift cards for your favorite stores or Amazon to treat yourself. Gift cards are a good idea in every category on the list.
- You might have bought some pricey shampoo or conditioner, shoved it to the back of your bathroom storage area, and forgotten about it. Clean out the area where you store your personal care items, and you might be surprised by what you find. Just as in your kitchen, it pays to rotate your stock.
- Is there a beauty product you’ve wanted to try? Search for a tutorial on YouTube or Instagram for how to use it. You might find an influencer behind that tutorial who added a special discount code.
With Your Car
- Stick to 55 mph on the highway to save gas.
- Check tire pressure monthly. Proper air pressure saves gas and preserves the life of the tire.
- Increase the deductible on your car insurance to lower your premium payment.
- Don’t overinsure your old car if the value of your ride is minimal.
- Comparison shop for gas through apps such as GasBuddy or Google Maps.
Home Maintenance
- Change your furnace filter monthly to increase efficiency and extend the life of the appliance. Energy.gov also recommends cleaning baseboard heaters, radiators and warm-air registers as needed and making sure that furniture isn’t blocking them.
- Don’t buy if you plan to tackle a home project and need a pricey tool. Borrow from a friend or neighbor or rent the tools from a hardware or home-improvement store instead.
- Tired of your old desk and want to get rid of it? If it’s genuine wood – re-think that. You could refinish it and give it a new look or repurpose it in another spot of your house. That desk might make a perfect TV stand. The process isn’t difficult, and plenty of DIYers on YouTube can show you how to do it.
- If you live in a warm and sunny climate, hang a backyard clothesline. Your clothes will smell fresh, and you’ll save money by not running the dryer.
- If you’re hiring a repair person, such as a plumber or electrician, ask if there’s a discount if you pay cash. Often, they’ll take off the fee they would have paid had you used a credit card.
Staycations
- Vacation at home. Put those repairs aside and take a week, or even a long weekend, to explore places you never get a chance to see during the work week. Pack a picnic to eat along the way.
- Check out Groupon or local daily deals sites for cost-saving tools.
- Save on gas by taking public transportation or biking to your local destinations whenever possible.
Vacations
- Stay outside of prime tourist areas. You’ll save money on hotels if you get a room in a hotel outside the core area.
- Do you really need a rental car? You could save the rental fee, parking and toll costs if you figure out that ride-sharing services or public transportation could meet your needs.
- Treat yourself to one meal per day out instead of multiple meals. If your accommodations have a refrigerator and microwave, make a run to the grocery store.
- If you’re traveling solo, do you really need a hotel room to yourself? A hostel makes cost-saving sense for many travelers.
- Travel light so that you don’t incur bag fees with an airline.
- Look for hotel discounts through money-saving apps. By booking your hotel through Capital One Shopping, for example, you can receive a rebate of 15% — or more — that can be redeemed for gift cards.
Financial Services
- Create a monthly budget. By allocating specified money to certain purchases – and sticking to it – you’ll control your spending.
- Pay bills online to save on check printing and postage. With the upcoming increase in the price of stamps, it’s time.
- Pay your credit card bills in full each month before the due date. Why pay interest or late payment fees?
- Switch to a checking or savings account with no monthly service charges.
- While you’re out of it, move your money to a bank offering a high-yield savings account with no maintenance fees. Many don’t have a minimum deposit, so even $5 will open your account, and you can build from there.
- Automate your savings. If you’ve included monthly savings in your budget, send it automatically to your high-yield income. Money not saved just turns into money spent.
Pet Care
- Reconsider buying a bed for your cat. Just make a comfortable spot for Fluffy with your old bedspread.
- Skip the cat toys. If Fluffy is like most cats, he will be just as happy with an old ball of yarn.
- Investigate buying pet insurance or find a discount plan your veterinarian accepts.
- Ask your vet to recommend a lower-cost food that meets your pet’s nutritional requirements. You might be paying more than you need to.
- If your pet is cooperative and laid-back, you could save on pet grooming, such as nail clipping or ear cleaning. Starting when your animal is a puppy or kitty is best so your pet becomes accustomed to the procedure.
- Do you need your dog walked when you’re at work? How about a safe place to stay when you’re out of town? Your neighbors might need the same thing, and you could discuss exchanging services.
- If your pet needs a prescription, your vet might have a sample to take home or could offer a generic alternative. Call around, price the medication at local pharmacies, or turn to GoodRx for a discount.
Healthcare
- The same advice for pet prescriptions can also work for your medical needs. If your insurance has a high copay for certain medications, ask your doctor to send in a generic option. The GoodRx price could also be lower than your insurance copay, and some pharmacies offer discount plans that cut costs.
- Stay in your insurance network. Before going to an appointment with a specialist or at a lab or other facility, for instance, make sure the provider is affiliated with your insurance company. If not, your primary physician could offer other referrals. Using an out-of-network provider will lead to unexpected expenses.
- Ask for a telehealth visit. If you are starting to feel ill and wonder whether you should head to an urgent care center, inquire about a telehealth visit with your primary physician’s office. They often are less expensive. Your insurance company also might offer telehealth visits with a medical professional at no cost.
- Get routine care, vaccinations and preventive screenings. Your health insurer might pay 100% of these costs, and following a scheduled care plan can head off issues that could become both costly and life-altering.
- If you don’t have medical insurance, ask your provider if a discount is offered for self-pay patients. Also, if you owe additional money after your insurance company pays, inquire with the billing department about a discount if you pay promptly.
Job Discounts
- Active military members can receive discounts from several retailers or services, including Home Depot and Amtrak. For some companies, your military ID card will be sufficient proof of ID. Others might require you to enroll in services such as ID.me or SheerID.
- Student discounts. If you’re a college student, don’t hesitate to ask if student discounts are available.
- First responders, doctors, and nurses are also eligible for discounts at a variety of locations. Enrollment in ID.me or SheerID might be required.
- Large employers or labor unions often have deals with retailers and service providers for things such as cell phone service, flower delivery, insurance or auto loans.
Entertainment
- Attending the matinee is a way to save money at the movies, or you could find an off-price theater. Several AAA offices across the country also sell significantly discounted movie tickets. If you’re an avid moviegoer, also ask for gift cards to your favorite cinema for special events.
- If you want to attend a local sporting event but don’t want to pay full price, check out third-party ticket providers such as Vivid Seats or StubHub. Depending on the success of the team – or its opponent – you could find tickets at bargain prices.
- If you subscribe to Netflix, Max, or other streaming services, review your usage. Can you really justify spending $25 – or more – if you rarely watch? Instead, watch the free programming with your Roku TV.
- Get lost in the pages of a good book. The library is still there.
Grocery and Drug Store Shopping
- If you’re not signed up with the loyalty program at every store where you shop regularly, you’re missing out on savings.
- Download the app at each store, link your loyalty card and start looking for coupons. Each store has hundreds of dollars of coupons, it seems, always loaded. Clip the coupons for items you plan to buy anyway and keep your hard-earned money in your pocket. The savings will come off at the register.
- Buy generic when possible. Noted consumer affairs reporter Jeff Rossen estimated shoppers can save 40% by buying generic groceries.
- Don’t overbuy. If bread costs $3 a loaf or two loaves for $5, you could be tempted to grab two. But what if the second loaf goes bad before you even have a chance to open the bag? Instead of saving $1, you’ve wasted $2.
- As you’re meandering the meat aisle, look for the section with discounted meat and poultry. Many stores reduce meat prices at their “sell by” date, and the savings can be considerable. Putting a few chicken or ground beef packages in the freezer will save you cash, and you will have something ready to defrost for dinner.
Dining Out
- Just like grocery and drug stores, restaurants also have apps and loyalty programs. For example, use your McDonald’s app to take advantage of rotating offers such as buy one Big Mac or get one free.
- Shop the value menu at restaurants. Some restaurants offer reduced-price limited items, such as two entrees for $25. Date night with your significant other just got cheaper.
- Skip the drink. And that doesn’t just mean alcohol. That glass of iced tea, lemonade or soda can add at least $3 at many restaurants today, but a glass of water is free. That’s a saving of $12 – or more – for a family of four.
- On the slower nights of the week, various restaurants have “kids eat free” offers. If you’ve budgeted for eating out, your money will stretch if you’re not paying for the kids.
- Take advantage of happy hour – and not necessarily for specials on alcohol. Do an early dinner with a friend at a reduced cost by turning half-priced happy hour appetizers into your meal. Check out the restaurant’s website before seeing what deals it offers.
- When you place your order, ask your server to bring a box along with your food. Divide your meal in half and pack up the other half to take home for tomorrow’s lunch. You’ve gotten two meals for the price of one.
- Order takeout instead of dining in the restaurant. By taking your meal home, you won’t be tempted to order the extras – drinks, after-dinner coffee, dessert – that add a considerable amount to your tab, and you also can get by with a lesser tip when you pay the bill.
- Go out for lunch instead of dinner. The experience of eating at a restaurant can be enjoyed any time of day. And it’s usually less expensive to eat at lunchtime than dinnertime, especially since many restaurants offer midday specials.
Outside Your Home
- Landscaping and lawn care can bust your budget. Start saving money by planting native species that are compatible with your area’s weather conditions. They won’t need extra watering or special care in the winter, according to Better Homes & Gardens.
- If you’re planting a new garden, you don’t need to buy the landscaping fabric that keeps weeds from growing. Instead, Better Homes & Gardens recommends covering the space with a thick layer of newspapers, watering the paper, then covering it with mulch or a layer of soil.
- Speaking of mulch… If you spread it in your garden, it will help the soil to hold moisture, meaning you won’t need as much water. It will also provide nutrients for your soil and keep weeds away, preventing you from buying fertilizer or weed killer.
- Planning to plant a lawn? Spread seeds instead of buying ready-to-go sod. You’ll have to water those seeds frequently, but you’ll save a bundle.
- If you like to illuminate the outside of your home, use energy-efficient LED or CFL bulbs. According to Energy.gov, the average household can save about $225 per year with LED lighting. This is good advice for the inside of your home, too.
Miscellaneous
- There’s nothing wrong with calling a service provider – cable or internet, digital newspaper subscription, satellite radio – and asking for a discount. The service rep can probably find a discounted plan to retain you as a customer.
- Not all of us swipe plastic for every purchase. At the end of the day, empty your pockets and put the change in a big jug. Empty when it’s full, and you’ll be surprised by how much you’ve collected – money that can be returned to your budget or set aside for something special, like a vacation.
- Recycle your cans and bottles. If you live in a state that requires retailers to collect a deposit for every can of soda or bottle of water you buy, don’t give up that deposit. If you put that bottle or can in the recycling bin at your curb or (gasp!) throw it away, you can’t get your money back. Would you throw away a nickel if your state charges five cents for each container? Probably not.
- Buy a gift card – for yourself. Warehouse stores like Sam’s Club and Costco often sell gift cards at a discount, or the grocery store might have a promotion where you get rewards points on your account that you can redeem toward your groceries. If you can get a discount or financial benefit by buying a gift card – and you know you’re going to dine out or buy something at a specific store, why not purchase a gift card, then use it at the restaurant or store?
- Turn on your app notifications. So, the beep from your phone might get a little annoying when an app sends you a message, but it could be financially worth it if it alerts you to a cost reduction on something you intend to purchase.
- Whether you have points earned on your credit card or a loyalty card, redeem them. It’s free money, and money saved is money earned.
- Make a shopping list. The surest way to bust your budget, especially at the grocery store, is not making a list and sticking to it. Spontaneous purchases can add up.
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.