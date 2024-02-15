Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

What’s the Spare Change Challenge and Does It Even Work?

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Money jar filled with American currency.
CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utility bill increases, the rising cost of goods and services and the lure of discretionary spending can make it extremely difficult to put any monthly money aside or build any sort of long-term nest egg. It goes without saying that if you want to save money, then you must stop spending it. Of course, that’s easier said than done.

Directly depositing a fraction of your income into a designated account is a great way to save, but many Americans use savings challenges to motivate them to stack money in a fun and effective way. And with so many challenges out there, as Inspired Budget detailed, you’ll easily find one that suits your spending and saving preferences the best.

One fun challenge you can do alone — or with your family — is the spare change challenge. In this challenge, you gather all your spare change and save it in a jar, piggy bank, or change-counting machine — basically any safe place where you can store coins.

Although you’ll be astounded at how quickly it can add up, the spare change challenge might not be the best way to save. Cash simply changes hands less frequently than ever before and it doesn’t take people posting their woeful savings stories to TikTok — or acting out the calamities of being destitute online — to know it.

Spare Change… What’s That?

Depending on one’s age, piggy banks were many individuals’ introduction to savings. Scrounging up coins and small bills provided a surprising way to grow wealth if you diligently left your funds alone. Given the current proliferation of digital and contactless payments, cash is, arguably, no longer king.

Make Your Money Work for You

However, if you are a staunch cash user, you’ll accumulate coins passively. If you’ve got the willpower to resist spending them, you’ll eventually save. Socking away bills is an even better way to save if you’re a fan of holding cash.

Alternatives to the Spare Change Challenge

A quick Google search will provide a variety of common daily, weekly and monthly savings challenges alongside rarer tests. For example, as recounted by Trendy Money, a saver in Arizona decided to deposit an amount every week into his savings that matched his city’s high temperature that day — and was very successful in doing so.

You can also try the round up challenge. Anytime you make a purchase, round up to the nearest dollar and pocket the change. For instance, if you spend $17.43 at the store, pocket or transfer 57 cents to your savings.

If you tap to pay, keep a tally of your change throughout the day or week, and then transfer that money over to savings. If you’re paying with cash, stash the change away in a safe location.

Collecting change can be rewarding, but in 2024, savers want convenience. Thankfully, there are a ton of automatic online top-up apps that work as well as any change jar (but without that exciting coin-clink sound!). Make sure to check if there’s any monthly service fees before signing up.

Acorns automatically rounds your purchases up to the nearest dollar and invests the difference into a diversified portfolio of low-cost index ETFs. Chime is a mobile banking app that offers a wide variety of features, including two great automatic savings features: “Save When You Spend” and “Save When I Get Paid.” Qapital focuses on target-based savings goals and set-and-forget-it solutions.

Make Your Money Work for You

If apps aren’t your thing, you can automatically set money transfers to specialized savings accounts through all traditional banks. If you leave it untouched, you’ll start saving money, albeit at a modest rate.

More From GOBankingRates

Get more Savings Advice

Related Content

How To Build and Automate Your Savings With Your Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

Savings Advice

How To Build and Automate Your Savings With Your Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

February 13, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

Savings Advice

Cheapest Days of the Week To Buy Gas, Groceries and More

February 13, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

David Bach’s ‘One Hour Savings Rule’ and 3 More Easy Money Rules To Build Wealth

Savings Advice

David Bach's 'One Hour Savings Rule' and 3 More Easy Money Rules To Build Wealth

February 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You're Wasting Money

February 13, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Where the Rich Really Store Their Wealth

Savings Advice

Jaspreet Singh: Where the Rich Really Store Their Wealth

February 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

February 13, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 3 Products That Aren’t Worth the Money

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: 3 Products That Aren't Worth the Money

February 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Cutting Expenses To Pay Off Debt? Experts Say To Cut This First

Savings Advice

Cutting Expenses To Pay Off Debt? Experts Say To Cut This First

February 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Expenses Most Likely To Rack Up Your Credit Card Bill

Savings Advice

7 Expenses Most Likely To Rack Up Your Credit Card Bill

February 08, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Why Suze Orman Never Eats Out and Hates Setting Spending Limits

Savings Advice

Why Suze Orman Never Eats Out and Hates Setting Spending Limits

February 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

50 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Worth the Money You Save

Savings Advice

50 Frugal Habits That Aren't Worth the Money You Save

February 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Tips if You’re Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck in Your 30s

Savings Advice

10 Tips if You're Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck in Your 30s

February 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

American Parents Spend Over $10K Yearly on Child Care — 5 Frugal Tips To Cut Costs

Savings Advice

American Parents Spend Over $10K Yearly on Child Care -- 5 Frugal Tips To Cut Costs

February 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

9 Ways Growing Up Poor Shapes Financial Perspectives

Savings Advice

9 Ways Growing Up Poor Shapes Financial Perspectives

February 08, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Build Your Savings Account in 2024

Savings Advice

6 Ways To Build Your Savings Account in 2024

February 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don’t

Savings Advice

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don't

February 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!