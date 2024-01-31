Advertiser Disclosure
Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in February 2024

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Trader Joe’s, known for its unique product lineup, introduced some exciting items for February. Whether you’re looking for dinner ingredients, beauty products, or kitchen items, there are plenty of products to choose from. Here are the top picks you should consider adding to your shopping list.

Pizza Party Potato Chips

Price: $2.69

Imagine the flavors of a cheesy, tomatoey pizza packed into a crunchy chip. Trader Joe’s Pizza Party Potato Chips are a perfect blend of savory and satisfying. Ideal for snack lovers and pizza enthusiasts alike, these chips are a must-try for anyone looking for a new twist on classic flavors.

Snickerdoodle Cookies

Price: $4.99

The Snickerdoodle Cookies at Trader Joe’s are a delightful treat, priced at $4.99 for a 14-ounce package. These cookies offer a perfect blend of sweet and cinnamon flavors, embodying the classic snickerdoodle taste that is both comforting and indulgent. Ideal for those who enjoy a soft, chewy texture with a hint of spice, these cookies are a must-try for anyone seeking a cozy, homemade-style snack.

Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets

Price: $1.99

The Mini Mochi rice nuggets are a delightful treat for those who enjoy a sweet and savory blend. These bite-sized snacks offer a unique texture and a subtly sweet taste, making them a perfect snack for any time of the day. Whether you’re at work or relaxing at home, these nuggets are a great way to satisfy your cravings.

French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Price: $5.99

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Trader Joe’s French Roast whole bean coffee is a robust and richly flavored coffee perfect for starting your day. With its deep, smoky flavor, this coffee is ideal for those who appreciate a strong cup. Grind these beans fresh each morning for the best flavor experience.

Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

Price: $2.79

Elevate your breakfast or snack time with Trader Joe’s black garlic cream cheese spread. This unique spread combines the rich flavor of black garlic with the creamy texture of cream cheese. It’s perfect for spreading on bagels, crackers, or even as a dip for vegetables.

Peppermint Multi-Purpose Castile Soap

Price: $5.99

Not just a food store, Trader Joe’s also offers a range of household items, like the peppermint multi-purpose castile soap. This versatile soap can be used for various cleaning tasks and leaves a refreshing peppermint scent behind. It’s a great eco-friendly alternative to traditional cleaning products.

Emerald Insulated Reusable Bag

Price: $7.99

Trader Joe’s Emerald insulated reusable bag keeps your perishable items at the right temperature during your journey home. It’s a great way to reduce plastic bag usage while shopping in style.

Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo

Price: $7.99

Trader Joe’s isn’t just about food and household items; they also offer personal care products like the Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo. This lip mask nourishes and hydrates your lips, leaving them soft and smooth. The delightful combination of chocolate and berry adds a touch of luxury to your skincare routine.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

