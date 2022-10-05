Crocs Shoe Brand Giving Away Thousands of Free Shoes in October — How You Can Win

Crocs lovers rejoice! You have the chance to win a pair of your favorite foam clogs all this week.

Crocs are iconic and beloved by people of all shapes and sizes, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day through Oct. 7, the famous footwear brand will be giving away thousands of pairs of shoes to its fervent fans as part of its 20th anniversary.

Crocs is celebrating two decades in the footwear business with a month-long “Croctober” birthday bash that will include “surprises, giveaways, deals, and a BIG 20th Anniversary Croc Day Party on Croctober 23rd,” according to its website.

According to Footwear News, Crocs is planning shoe design collaborations throughout the month, leading up to the reveal of a limited-edition Croc Day Clog on Oct. 23. Additionally, the site notes that the brand will be hosting an “immersive virtual event” on the Roblox and Zepeto creative platforms.

This week’s “Free Pair for All” giveaway is open to all Crocs Club members. Signing up gets you 15% off your first purchase, early access to new collections and special discounts and free and upgraded shipping. And of course, the chance to win some Crocs until Oct. 7. To enroll and enter the contest, visit the Crocs website contest page, which you’ll find here, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Oct. 7. The contest page is only available during those hours.

Long derided for their lack of style, Crocs’ popularity far exceeds any animosity. The brand is now surprisingly cool and has built a strong online relationship with fans and celebrity supporters.

Although she is quoted on the Footwear News site addressing the company’s all-inclusive social and digital strategy, Crocs’ chief marketing officer Heidi Cooley could very well be talking about the brand’s broad appeal.

“We’re just incredibly authentic. And I honestly think that’s what drives so much of the reach and engagement.” Cooley said.

