Teacher Appreciation Week Deals, Discounts and Freebies: May 2-6

In honor of America’s educators, May 3 has been dubbed National Teachers Day. In further recognition of the efforts of teachers across the nation, this whole week (May 2 through May 6) is known as Teacher Appreciation Week. To help celebrate teachers, many companies are offering deals, discounts and freebies to drum up business. Here are some of the best deals to be had this week.

Applebee’s

More than 400 Applebee’s locations are giving teachers (and nurses) a free appetizer with any entrée purchase from now through May 15 with valid work ID.

Barnes & Noble

On May 3, grab a free tall hot or iced coffee (or tea) by showing your school ID.

Dollar General

Teachers can get discount of 5% at Dollar General for the month of May by creating a DG account and by verifying credentials. To sign up for savings, you’ll need to add the “exclusive teacher-only DG digital coupon” through the app.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s is giving teachers with valid ID a free one-topping sundae Monday to Friday. The offer is available for dine-in and drive-thru orders.

Great American Cookies

A free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie is yours this week if you are a teacher or nurse.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia is giving teachers a free six-pack of cookies with an in-store purchase of $5 until 3 a.m. May 7. Limit of one six-pack per teacher.

Laffy Taffy

From May 2-6, Laffy Taffy is giving teachers the chance to win a tropical care package — and a chance to win a $5,000 tropical vacation — just by sharing a favorite joke. The first 100 teachers each day from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6 who share their favorite joke and register here can receive a Laff Bites Tropical Care Package. Teachers, parents and students can nominate a “funny teacher to receive a care package.” Giveaways start at 6 p.m. each day (while supplies last).

Marble Slab Creamery

Teachers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free small ice cream from Marble Slab all week as part of its Heroes Week program. Valid ID required.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Now through to June 25, teachers can get 20% off qualifying regular-priced purchases and can get 20% back in Bonus Rewards on qualifying purchases — up to $50 in rewards. These deals require a valid teachers ID, a coupon and a reward member number. Coupons are available here.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

A free cookie or regular-sized soft drink is available for teachers ordering any entrée through May 8.

SheerID

SheerID is a third-party verification service. It has partnered with several brands to provide teacher-specific deals this week and beyond. Among those participating are Levi’s, J. Crew, Xfinity, Crocs, Michaels and Vineyard Vines. Check out the teacher-specific deals here.

Sonic

For all enrolled in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle, the fast food chain is offering a free cheeseburger. The Teachers’ Circle is a free rewards program for educators who register through the Sonic app. The program is available to teachers employed by K-12 schools, colleges and universities throughout the U.S.

Sonic also announced that it will match 50% of each donation to Donorschoose.org, a national non-profit charity that gives individuals the chance to donate directly in support of public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

Staples

Through its Classroom Rewards initiative, Staples is giving away free teacher gift boxes through May 7. Said boxes include “supplies, exclusive coupons and a handful of surprises from our print team,” per Staples.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s has a buy-one-get-one boneless wing deal for teachers and nurses on May 3 at participating locations. The deal is redeemable online, in-store and through their app.

