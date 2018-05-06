National Nurses Week: 25 Places To Get Deals and Freebies

Nurses are heroes, and that’s never been more apparent than it has over the past two years. Many companies are offering special deals, discounts and freebies for nurses during National Nurses Week, which is May 6-12. And some companies offer discounts for nurses and other medical professionals all year long.

Here are the best deals for Nurses Week 2022.

Food and Dining

Johnny Rockets

Now through May 10, nurses can receive a free milkshake with any purchase at participating Johnny Rockets locations. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to bring a valid healthcare worker ID. This deal is also open to teachers who bring a valid teacher ID.

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving away free burritos for a year to healthcare heroes. Now through May 6, tag a healthcare worker on Chipotle’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels, and leave a comment about their impact. Beginning the week of May 9, 2,000 medical professionals will be randomly selected from the comments to receive free Chipotle for a year.

In addition, through May 31, the American Nurses Foundation will benefit from Chipotle’s Real Change platform. Guests have the option to round up their purchase to the next highest dollar, and the change is donated to the ANF. Order on the app or online to participate.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse celebrates nurses this week and all year long with a 10% discount off their entire check (excluding alcohol) with their medical ID. This offer is also available to doctors, medical staff, servicemen and women, firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Order by phone or in person and pay at the restaurant — online orders aren’t included.

Texas de Brazil

Nurses, emergency medical services, law enforcement, teachers, military members and veterans, and firefighters all get a 15% discount at Texas de Brazil. This offer is not valid on holidays, and you’ll need to show your ID or badge to be eligible for the deal, which is offered for dine-in orders only.

Mrs. Fields

If you want to celebrate your favorite nurse during Nurses Week, Mrs. Fields has a delicious selection of nurse-themed cookie gifts, several of which are on sale for up to 25% off. Choose from a Nurses Week Heart Cookie Cake, a Nurses Appreciation Medium Combo Tin, a Thank You Big Cookie Cake and more.

Potbelly

At Potbelly, nurses can get a free cookie or regular fountain drink with the purchase of an entree from May 6 through May 12. Simply show your staff ID and choose an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, sugar cookie, chocolate brownie cookie or regular-size fountain drink.

Marble Slab Creamery

Now through May 6 at Marble Slab Creamery, nurses, first responders and teachers can buy one small serving of ice cream and get another one for free when they present a valid ID.

Sonny’s BBQ

From May 9 through May 12 at Sonny’s, nurses can get a free Pork Big Deal, which includes a pork sandwich, side and soft drink. Once you verify your status with ID.me, you’ll get a coupon code that you can use online or at a Sonny’s location. You’ll also need to bring proof of employment when you get your order.

Great American Cookies

At Great American Cookies, nurses, teachers and first responders can get a free chocolate chip cookie when they make a purchase and present a valid ID. The offer is available now through May 6.

Footwear

Adidas

Nurses and other medical professionals can score a 30% discount on online and in-store orders and 20% off at factory outlets from athletic shoe giant Adidas. Verify your eligibility with ID.me and you’re good to save.

Asics

Nurses spend all day on their feet, so the right footwear is critical. Asics offers a 40% discount on all full-price products ordered online when you verify your status with SheerID. This discount is also available to first responders, military and teachers.

Rothy’s

Medical professionals can get 20% off a pair of washable Rothy’s shoes. Verify your status with SheerID, and then choose the shoes you want for work or for a night on the town. You are eligible for one code in 2022, and you’ll need to order online.

Nike

Nurses and other medical professionals, as well as first responders, can take 10% off their online purchase of most Nike products. Create a Nike Member profile and verify your status with SheerID to get the deal.

Saucony

Nurses, first responders, military, students and teachers get 20% off when they sign up for the Saucony VIP program. You’ll also get a birthday gift and first access to new products.

Apparel and Uniforms

Pulse Uniform

Pulse Uniform offers Nurses Week deals on scrubs and other essentials for nurses. Popular brands like Dickies, Healing Hands, Jockey Scrubs and more are already 20% off, with special savings for Nurses Week. Plus, you can get your scrubs made to order or personalized just for you.

L.L.Bean

Get 15% off your order at outdoor clothing giant L.L.Bean. Verify your eligibility through SheerID to get this discount. You need to verify your status and get a unique verification code each time you order.

Lululemon

Athletic wear powerhouse Lululemon offers 15% off to nurses, doctors, EMTs, law enforcement, firefighters and military personnel. Verify your status with SheerID and create a Lululemon account to get your discount.

Under Armour

If you’re in the market for Under Armour activewear, you can get a 20% discount at UA.com and in UA Brand House stores. This offer is available for nurses and other healthcare workers, military, first responders, police, firefighters and teachers. Use ID.me to verify your status when you purchase.

Technology

Ring

Save 20% and keep your family safe with a Ring doorbell camera, security camera or security system. First responders and military personnel are also eligible.

Lenovo

Nurses and other medical professionals can get 5% off sitewide at Lenovo.com. Once you’ve chosen the laptop, desktop, tablet or accessories you want, verify your eligibility with ID.me and your discount will automatically be applied.

Verizon

Nurses can save up to $25 per month on Verizon’s best unlimited plans. Use ID.me to verify your status, then shop for the plan that’s best for your family.

Travel

National Car Rental

Whether you need to rent a car on vacation or yours is in the shop, you can get up to 25% off at National if you’re a nurse. Set up your account, verify with ID.me, and off you go.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Enterprise Rent-A-Car comes to you, which is a big advantage if your car breaks down. Another big advantage is the savings of up to 25% you get if you’re a nurse. Enterprise uses ID.me to verify your eligibility.

Budget

Nurses can get up to 25% off on Budget car rentals. Create a Budget account and verify your status with ID.me, then hit the road.

Radisson Hotels

Nurses need a vacation as much as — maybe more than — anyone, so Radisson Hotels offers them a 20% discount plus an upgraded room at check-in, if available. This offer is available at any Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson Individuals, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson property in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Deals are accurate as of May 4, 2022, and are subject to change.