46 Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies and Deals in 2021

Teacher Appreciation Week is the perfect time for students and parents to reward their favorite educators — or, of course, for teachers to treat themselves to something special for a job well done.

This year’s Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3-7, with extra deals available on Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 4. Some businesses are running deals that are special to the week. Others offer educator discounts and other programs year-round. Keep reading to find 46 deals and freebies that can make Teacher Appreciation Week extra special.

This guide will cover the following:

Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 Freebies, Discounts, Deals and Coupons

Teacher Appreciation Week is a good time for teachers (and their students) to cash in on all kinds of ongoing deals. Here are some ways you can save money:

Flowers, Chocolates and Gifts Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

You can’t go wrong with discounts on traditional gifts such as chocolates and flowers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Here are a few ideas:

Teacher Appreciation Week Deals and Freebies on Food and Drinks

Molding young minds is exhausting, hunger-inducing work. For Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, teachers looking to satisfy their cravings can choose from several restaurant deals, discounts and freebies. Here’s what to keep an eye out for:

Food Lion : The grocery store chain is offering discounts on May 4 specifically for apples, flowers, chocolates and other perfect classroom gifts for on Teacher Appreciation Day.

Pizza Hut : You can earn free pizza and breadsticks by joining the Hut Rewards program. Keep an eye out for a special birthday surprise, too.

Red Robin : For Red Robin Teacher Appreciation Day 2021, teachers who sign up for the Red Robin Royalty program can expect “surprises throughout the year,” according to the Red Robin webdsite.

Sonic : Drinks and slushes are on sale at Sonic for 50% off from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily or whenever you order online or from the Sonic app.

Teacher Appreciation Week Deals on Beauty, Luxury and Cosmetics

Your favorite teacher deserves to be pampered, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay top dollar. These stores and websites offer deals that save you money:

Bath and Body Works : Current top offers include hand soaps at six for $26 and buy-three-get-two-free on select body care products.

Bed, Bath and Beyond : Take 20% off any one purchase online or in stores when you sign up for the email list.

Sephora : Save up on some of Sephora’s best sellers via its weekly sales .

If you have an education, you have a teacher to thank. And if you’re an educator, you deserve a week of teacher appreciation deals. Get your favorite teacher a gift to show your appreciation or, if you’re a teacher, treat yourself. Either way, make sure you don’t pay full price.

