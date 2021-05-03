46 Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies and Deals in 2021
Teacher Appreciation Week is the perfect time for students and parents to reward their favorite educators — or, of course, for teachers to treat themselves to something special for a job well done.
This year’s Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3-7, with extra deals available on Teacher Appreciation Day, which is May 4. Some businesses are running deals that are special to the week. Others offer educator discounts and other programs year-round. Keep reading to find 46 deals and freebies that can make Teacher Appreciation Week extra special.
This guide will cover the following:
- Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 Freebies, Discounts, Deals and Coupons
- Flowers, Chocolates and Gifts Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
- Teacher Appreciation Week Deals and Freebies on Food and Drink
- Teacher Appreciation Week Deals on Beauty, Luxury and Cosmetics
Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 Freebies, Discounts, Deals and Coupons
Teacher Appreciation Week is a good time for teachers (and their students) to cash in on all kinds of ongoing deals. Here are some ways you can save money:
- Adobe: Teachers and students can take more than 60% off an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps purchase without a special coupon.
- Apple: The maker of iPhones and iPads offers special pricing on Apple products all year long to current and newly accepted college students, as well as their parents. The deal also includes staff, faculty and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.
- AT&T: Employees and students at certain colleges and universities are eligible for AT&T’s Signature Program, which offers savings on qualified AT&T wireless services.
- Avis: Teachers can save 25% on AVIS PAY NOW rates when making a reservation with Avis Worldwide discount number D134120.
- Barnes & Noble: The bookstore chain lets teachers get 25% off during Educator Appreciation Days and 20% off purchases for classroom use all year-round.
- Bonobos: Teachers can get a 20% discount when they verify with Bonobos through SheerID.
- Bose: Educators can receive discounts on Bose products — including headphones and speakers — through the company’s Educators’ Program.
- Budget: Teachers can enjoy savings of up to 25% off Budget PAY NOW rates when renting a vehicle from a participating location in the contiguous U.S. and Canada. To receive the discount, use Budget Customer Discount number Z408915. Teachers also get 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves.
- Caesars Entertainments: Teachers and students can receive 35% off hotel stays at Caesars Entertainment properties across the country.
- Cole Haan: Students and teachers get a 20% discount when they use a valid “.edu” address.
- Costco: U.S. teachers who sign up for a new membership online will receive a $30 Costco Shop Card.
- Dagne Dover: Teachers can enjoy 20% off of their Dagne Dover purchases by filling out a simple form.
- GelPro: Teachers can get 25% off online purchases of GelPro floor mats.
- GM Vehicles: The GM Educator Discount gives special pricing to public and private school teachers and college and university educators. Teachers can pay below MSRP for both leases and purchases of eligible Chevrolet, Buick or GMC cars, trucks and SUVs.
- Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10% on purchases at Hanes.com, where the motto is “every day is Teacher Appreciation Day.”
- Headspace: Headspace knows that no one needs to check in with their mental wellness more than teachers. That’s why they’re giving away full free annual subscriptions to educators in the U.S., Australia, the U.K. and Canada.
- J. Crew: College students and teachers save 15% on online purchases.
- Joann Fabric and Craft Store: Join the Joann Teacher Rewards program and save 15% on purchases every day both in-store and online.
- Karen Kane: After a short verification process, students and teachers can take 20% off all purchases at any time.
- Lakeshore Learning Materials: Teacher’s Club members can take 15% off hundreds of in-store items, plus special offers every month.
- Leesa: Get a good night’s sleep with a 15% discount on Leesa mattresses.
- Lenovo: Teachers, professors, school administrators and college students can receive 5% off sitewide when shopping online.
- LOFT: Sign up for the LOFT’s teacher discount program to receive access to special discounts, including 15% off all full-priced, in-store purchases.
- Madewell: Teachers and college students receive an exclusive 15% discount on online and in-store purchases after a short verification process.
- Michaels: Throughout the year, receive 15% off online and in-store purchases, including sale items.
- Microsoft: Educators can score Microsoft Office 365 for free by using a valid school email address to fill out an online form.
- Party City: Schools are among the organizations that can receive discounts from Party City — up to 20% off, depending on what you spend — provided the teacher has an official letter signed off by the school.
- Rothy’s: Comfortable shoes are essential for every teacher, and Rothy’s offers discounts that vary by purchase.
- Roxy: Teachers are among the select groups that can take 15% off all Roxy orders.
- Sprint/T-Mobile: Teachers, administrators and other school employees can receive special discounts on Sprint and T-Mobile products and services through the Perks for Education program.
- Staples: Staples’ Classroom Rewards is a unique kind of program that let’s parents donate 5% of their Staples purchases to their favorite teacher.
- Toms: Teachers and students get a 10% discount on Toms shoes.
- Verizon: Education employees can save money on their monthly plans through Verizon’s discount program for teachers.
Flowers, Chocolates and Gifts Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
You can’t go wrong with discounts on traditional gifts such as chocolates and flowers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Here are a few ideas:
- 1-800-Flowers.com: Use coupon code SEM10 to take 10% off flowers and gifts. The site has an entire section dedicated to Teacher Appreciation Week and you can get an additional 20% off by signing up for emails.
- FromYouFlowers.com: Teacher appreciation gifts, plants, chocolates and flower arrangements are running at discounts right now, and currently, code 1127 gets you 20% off sitewide.
- Lindt: Lindt gives you free shipping on orders of $75 or more by using code FREESHIP75 at checkout.
- Edible Arrangements: Save 15% when you use code GROUP 1059 at Edible Arrangements, which also offers 15% off for signing up for emails. The site has a page dedicated to Teacher Appreciation Week.
Teacher Appreciation Week Deals and Freebies on Food and Drinks
Molding young minds is exhausting, hunger-inducing work. For Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, teachers looking to satisfy their cravings can choose from several restaurant deals, discounts and freebies. Here’s what to keep an eye out for:
- Food Lion: The grocery store chain is offering discounts on May 4 specifically for apples, flowers, chocolates and other perfect classroom gifts for on Teacher Appreciation Day.
- Pizza Hut: You can earn free pizza and breadsticks by joining the Hut Rewards program. Keep an eye out for a special birthday surprise, too.
- Red Robin: For Red Robin Teacher Appreciation Day 2021, teachers who sign up for the Red Robin Royalty program can expect “surprises throughout the year,” according to the Red Robin webdsite.
- Sonic: Drinks and slushes are on sale at Sonic for 50% off from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily or whenever you order online or from the Sonic app.
Teacher Appreciation Week Deals on Beauty, Luxury and Cosmetics
Your favorite teacher deserves to be pampered, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay top dollar. These stores and websites offer deals that save you money:
- Bath and Body Works: Current top offers include hand soaps at six for $26 and buy-three-get-two-free on select body care products.
- Bed, Bath and Beyond: Take 20% off any one purchase online or in stores when you sign up for the email list.
- Sephora: Save up on some of Sephora’s best sellers via its weekly sales.
If you have an education, you have a teacher to thank. And if you’re an educator, you deserve a week of teacher appreciation deals. Get your favorite teacher a gift to show your appreciation or, if you’re a teacher, treat yourself. Either way, make sure you don’t pay full price.
