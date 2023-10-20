Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Travel

12 Cheap Warm-Weather Vacation Destinations to Hit This Winter

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Toasting with Margarita glasses and tropical drinks stock photo
apomares / iStock.com

As winter approaches and the days grow shorter, many of us yearn for the warmth and relaxation of a sun-soaked vacation.

Thankfully, there are numerous destinations where you can bask in balmy weather without breaking the bank. Here are 12 budget-friendly warm-weather escapes to consider for your next winter getaway:

1. Mazatlán, Mexico

This colonial city on the Pacific Coast boasts gorgeous beaches, historic architecture, and a lively arts scene. Street food vendors offer tasty and affordable bites, perfect for budget travelers.

2. Cartagena, Colombia

A vibrant mix of Caribbean charm and colonial history, Cartagena is known for its colorful buildings and bustling markets. Stroll through the walled city or relax on its nearby beaches.

3. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Escape to Northern Thailand’s mountainous terrain, where you’ll find temples, night bazaars, and delicious street food. Chiang Mai offers a warm climate and even warmer hospitality.

4. Bali, Indonesia

This island paradise is known for its serene landscapes, from rice terraces to tranquil beaches. Accommodations range from budget hostels to luxury resorts, catering to all types of travelers.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Granada, Nicaragua

Nestled beside Lake Nicaragua, Granada offers a rich history and impressive colonial architecture. Enjoy boat tours, local markets, and the nearby volcanic landscapes.

6. Goa, India

India’s smallest state offers a unique blend of Indian and Portuguese culture, set against a backdrop of sun-soaked beaches. Savor fresh seafood and indulge in the laid-back beachside vibe.

7. Siem Reap, Cambodia

While known primarily for the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, Siem Reap also offers a pleasant warm climate during winter. Explore local markets, rural villages, and enjoy affordable Khmer cuisine.

8. Taghazout, Morocco

This fishing village turned surf mecca offers consistent warmth and waves. It’s a laid-back alternative to Morocco’s bustling cities, with plenty of budget-friendly accommodations.

9. Santa Teresa, Costa Rica

A favorite among backpackers and surfers, Santa Teresa boasts long stretches of beach and consistent waves. Local eateries provide tasty and inexpensive meals.

10. Varna, Bulgaria

Situated on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Varna offers a milder winter climate, historical landmarks, and affordable dining options. Explore its seaside parks, archaeological museum, and the nearby Stone Forest.

Make Your Money Work for You

11. Da Nang, Vietnam

With its mix of urban appeal and beachside relaxation, Da Nang is a great escape from the winter cold. The Marble Mountains and local seafood markets are must-visits.

12. Lima, Peru

While Lima’s beaches may not be the tropical kind, its coastal location ensures a mild summer during North America’s winter months. Explore its rich history, indulge in world-renowned cuisine, and visit nearby archaeological sites.

Winter doesn’t mean you have to be confined to cold weather and snow. With so many affordable warm-weather destinations around the world, escaping to sunnier shores has never been easier–or cheaper. Do your research, book in advance, and get ready to soak up the sun without emptying your wallet.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

11 Money Mistakes First-Time Travelers Always Make and What To Do Instead

Travel

11 Money Mistakes First-Time Travelers Always Make and What To Do Instead

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Cheap Caribbean Vacations

Travel

7 Best Cheap Caribbean Vacations

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

Travel

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Fall 2023 Travel: 8 Destinations That Won’t Break Your Budget

Travel

Fall 2023 Travel: 8 Destinations That Won't Break Your Budget

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Travel Agent: Here Are 6 Plane Tickets I’d Never Buy

Travel

I'm a Travel Agent: Here Are 6 Plane Tickets I'd Never Buy

October 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 New Luxury Hotels In the US That the Rich Love To Stay at Despite the High Cost

Travel

5 New Luxury Hotels In the US That the Rich Love To Stay at Despite the High Cost

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Travel Agent: 7 Luxury Trips You Can Take on a Middle-Class Budget

Travel

I'm a Travel Agent: 7 Luxury Trips You Can Take on a Middle-Class Budget

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Start Saving for Next Summer’s Vacation

Uncategorized

How To Start Saving for Next Summer's Vacation

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Travel

8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Travel

I'm a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Disney Cruise Prices: Are They Worth the Money?

Travel

Disney Cruise Prices: Are They Worth the Money?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest Nonstop Flights to Europe This Fall

Travel

10 Cheapest Nonstop Flights to Europe This Fall

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Most Expensive Theme Parks Around the World: See Where Disney Ranks

Travel

The Most Expensive Theme Parks Around the World: See Where Disney Ranks

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Countries to Move to Without a Job Offer

Travel

5 Countries to Move to Without a Job Offer

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Pay for a Ride With Uber at This Time of Day

Travel

Don't Pay for a Ride With Uber at This Time of Day

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Weird and Unusual Destinations That Are Worth the Money

Travel

12 Weird and Unusual Destinations That Are Worth the Money

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!