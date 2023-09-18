Advertiser Disclosure
5 Countries to Move to Without a Job Offer

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Moving abroad is an exciting adventure, but it can also be a daunting prospect, especially if you don’t have a job offer in hand.

However, there are several countries where it’s possible to move without a job offer and still have a relatively easy time finding work or supporting yourself. Here are some countries where you can move without a job offer:

1. Australia

Australia has a Working Holiday Visa program that allows young people (18-30 years old) from certain countries to live and work in Australia for up to a year. This program is a great way to move to Australia without a job offer and gives you the opportunity to find work once you arrive. Additionally, Australia has a strong job market and a relatively low unemployment rate, which increases the chances of finding work.

2. New Zealand

Similar to Australia, New Zealand offers a Working Holiday Visa program for young people from certain countries. This program allows you to live and work in New Zealand for up to a year without a job offer. New Zealand has a strong job market, particularly in industries such as agriculture, hospitality, and tourism, making it relatively easy to find work once you arrive.

3. Canada

Canada has a variety of immigration programs that allow people to move to Canada without a job offer. One popular option is the Express Entry program, which is a points-based immigration system that ranks candidates based on factors such as age, education, and work experience. While having a job offer can increase your chances of being selected, it is not required. Additionally, Canada has a strong job market and a relatively low unemployment rate.

4. Portugal

Portugal has a relatively straightforward residency process for EU citizens, and it is also possible for non-EU citizens to obtain a temporary residence permit without a job offer. Portugal has a growing job market, particularly in industries such as technology, tourism, and renewable energy. Additionally, Portugal has a relatively low cost of living compared to other Western European countries.

5. Mexico

Mexico has a Temporary Resident Visa that allows you to live in Mexico for up to a year without a job offer. This visa can be renewed for up to four years. While finding work in Mexico can be more challenging than in some other countries on this list, it is still possible, particularly in industries such as tourism, teaching English, and technology.

Moving to a new country without a job offer can be a daunting prospect, but there are several countries where it is possible to move and find work or support yourself relatively easily. Whether you’re looking for a working holiday experience, a change of scenery, or a new start, these countries offer a variety of options for moving abroad without a job offer.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

