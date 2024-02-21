6 Best Leap Year Travel Deals To Book in February 2024

Anne Czichos / iStock.com

There are 365 days in a typical year. Every four years, there’s an extra day added in February — the 29th — to keep the Gregorian calendar in sync with the seasons. This is because it actually takes the Earth 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to complete one orbit around the sun.

Learn: How To Get $340 Pe

In honor of Leap Year 2024, hotels and destinations worldwide are giving out special deals and discounts for travelers. Here are some of this year’s best hotel, resort and destination specials.

Hard Rock Hotel New York, New York City

The Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City will offer a “Bonus Tracks” deal this year. According to the hotel, visitors can get 29% off the best available rate, plus a $40 food and beverage credit per stay. One lucky reservation will also receive a complimentary upgrade to Rock Star Suite. To score this deal, book within 29 hours beginning midnight on Feb. 29 for stay dates between March 1 and Sept. 2, 2024.

The Eliza Jane Hotel, New Orleans

The Eliza Jane, located in the heart of New Orleans, has an exclusive package deal called the “Leap Year Lagniappe.” The package includes luxury accommodations, two complimentary frog lemonade cocktails available exclusively during the Leap Year celebration, and a $29 dining credit.

Catalina Island Company, Los Angeles

The Catalina Island Company is hosting a “Leap Over to Catalina Island” contest celebrating Leap Year. Share a reel on social media between Feb. 22 and Feb. 29, 2024 with your favorite Leap to Catalina content to win a certificate to book a stay for $29 per person. This offer includes two nights at Mt Ada, Hotel Atwater, Pavilion Hotel or Banning House Lodge, a roundtrip ferry on Catalina Express, dinner at Avalon Grille and one activity of your choice from Land Tours and Ocean Tours.

Make Your Money Work for You

Marriott Biscayne Bay, Miami

Take advantage of the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay “Leap Into Savings” Package and enjoy deluxe accommodations and a daily $30 hotel credit. Valid stay dates are Feb. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024 when you use the promo code HOL to reserve your room.

Hotel Ranga, South Iceland

According to Matador Network, South Iceland resort Hotel Ranga has a special deal for Leap Year babies in honor of its 10th birthday celebration for its on-site stargazing observatory. The hotel is offering 10 leaplings the chance to book a complimentary night on Feb. 29, 2024. Contact hotelranga@hotelranga.is to ask about the offer. Rooms are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and a valid passport is required to verify your Feb. 29 birthday.

Ecoventura Yacht, Galapagos Islands

Identical luxury expedition yachts, Origin, Theory and Evolve by Ecoventura will provide travelers with an opportunity to visit the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador. According to Travel Dreams Magazine, there’s a Leap Day-only flash sale on Feb. 29, 2024, with 20% savings on select 2024 departures. Leaplings who book during the flash sale will receive a 29% discount, as well as a “mock” celebration birthday party onboard.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You