3 Cheap, Tropical Locations to Travel to this Winter On Less Than $1,000

By Dawn Allcot
Have you had enough of the cold and the snow? The groundhog forecasted an early spring, but the wintry weather seems dragging on. A ski resort can make for an affordable vacation, especially if you travel close to home. But if you can’t go another day without sunshine, warm waves, and tropical beverages on a beach somewhere, consider these vacations under $1,000.

Jamaica

Jamaica remains a popular vacation destination. And with all-inclusive resort stays for three nights, including flights, starting at $756 on Kayak, it’s no wonder people are flocking to this Caribbean Island to escape the cold. Suppose you’d rather plan your own meals and experience local cuisine. In that case, you can choose the Jewel Grande Montego Bay for just $659 for three nights (double occupancy, flight included) or the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, which received a five-star rating at Kayak, for $839. Prices vary depending on where you’re flying from.

Cancun, Mexico

On Expedia, we found plenty of hotels for under $50 a night and even brand names like Wyndham and Marriott for under $100 per night. Kayak boasts flights to Cancun starting at $52, making the Mexico resort community an affordable getaway. Group tours, snorkeling expeditions, and even ziplining run less than $100 per person, so you’ll have plenty to do. Of course, you can always relax on the beach or lounge poolside. The City Express by Marriott Cancun has a private beach and is a four-minute walk to the Dubai Palace Casino, a tourist-friendly gaming facility. 

Miami, Florida

Those looking to stay in the U.S. can find cheap flights to Miami from virtually anywhere. Lunar New Year celebrations take place throughout February and into early March. The Luminosa: A Festival of Light offers stunning artwork and lights on Jungle Island through March 9, 2024, MiamiandBeaches.com reported.

You can find mid-range and luxury chain hotels, including the Arlo Wynwood Miami and the Aloft Miami Airport, for less than $200 per night. Consider a weekend getaway to enjoy some of Florida’s best white-sand beaches. You can even take a day trip to Key West and enjoy a sunset sail. Best of all, you can experience it all without a passport.

Whether you explore tropical locations or just head south for what’s left of the winter, a getaway right now may cost less than you would imagine. 

