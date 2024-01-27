7 Cheap Winter Destinations That Look Expensive

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

If you’re looking for a winter getaway but still paying off holiday credit card debt, you can plan a luxury getaway without spending a fortune. It’s a matter of knowing where to go and how to find the best deals on airlines and hotels.

Choosing the right location helps. Many cities have a lower cost of living than you might expect, which can make your vacation cheaper when it comes to dining and attractions. You might also consider cashing in some credit card rewards for discounts on hotels and airfare or checking sites like Groupon for winter deals.

U.S. destinations may be cheaper than international travel, especially if you can drive to your vacation spot. But you’ll also find incredible values in Mexico and the Caribbean right now, making it a great time to escape the snow. Here are some of our top picks for winter destinations that look and feel expensive but are surprisingly affordable.

Monticello, NY

New York’s Catskills Mountains offer skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and many dining and entertainment options. Hunter Mountain and Windham Mountain deliver your downhill thrills for winter sports. There are also plenty of museums, art galleries and restaurants to explore.

For a multi-night stay, consider The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Right now, the resort offers a Groupon for as low as $199 a night. Whether you’re floating down the lazy river or dining at the contemporary Bixby’s Derby with their signature cocktails, you’ll feel like you’re living in the lap of luxury. You can even try your luck at the Resorts World Catskills Casino, just a four-minute drive away.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Bright lights, all-you-can-eat buffets, and luxurious hotels all side-by-side on the Strip in Las Vegas. A Vegas vacation could be your best bet this winter if you want to feel like a million bucks (and maybe even win some cash) without spending a lot.

CheapFlights.com lists flights as low as $41 from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for late February. If you’re traveling cross-country, it will cost a bit more, but the warmer climate makes it worth the trip. Vegas has everything from shows to experiences, fine dining, and games of chance.

To save money, snag a lower-cost hotel off the Strip. It’s just a short trip to all the excitement. We recommend a stop at the famed Bellagio Hotel to see the dancing fountain. Now through March 2, 2024, you can celebrate the Lunar New Year at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens by enjoying the eye-catching display, “Infinite Prosperity: The Year of the Dragon.”

Orange County, California

Rated one of the most affordable winter vacations in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, Orange County, California, is home to Cedar Fair’s Knott’s Berry Farm, Disneyland, gorgeous beaches and plenty to do for all ages. Visiting the theme parks during the winter months will cut down on crowds. While most families wouldn’t consider Disney “cheap,” you get a lot of value for your money. Currently, Disneyland is offering one-day tickets as low as $50 for children ages 3 to 9.

To save money, book off-site from Disney. We found plenty of hotel options for under $200 a night in Orange County. The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Doheny Beach – Dana Point is roughly 30 to 40 minutes from Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm and directly on Doheny State Beach. This upscale hotel boasts spacious rooms, an outdoor seating area with fire tables, and an outdoor pool if it’s warm enough to swim.

We also found rooms at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, walking distance to the Cedar Fair-owned park, for less than $200 a night on Expedia. The hotel is also a short, 12-minute drive to Disneyland, making it the perfect place for families who want to keep busy in the California sun.

Big Sky, Montana

Tourist destinations like Vail, Colorado, get expensive during ski season. For all the snowy mountains with less expense, consider Big Sky, Montana.

An Expedia search yielded hotels, cabins, and whole homes for less than $150 per night, right on the border of Yellowstone National Park. Consider traveling with friends and sharing a spacious, mountainside home to get the best value. Keep in mind that you’ll pay a premium if you want to book a “ski-in, ski-out” location.

PeakRankings.com shared the top 10 priciest lift tickets in the U.S. in 2022. Big Sky came in last, in spite of being the third-largest ski resort in North America. Vail came in second on the list, and the small Homewood resort in Tahoe came in first with the priciest lift tickets.

Bottom Line: If you’re looking for affordable skiing and accommodations near the left coast this winter, at a renowned resort, head to Montana.

Merida, Mexico

If you’d rather escape the snow during your winter getaway, you’ll find lots of international options. Rated by multiple travel websites, including U.S. News & World Report, as one of the cheapest luxury travel destinations, Merida, Mexico, in the Yucatan Peninsula, offers warm weather, historic attractions, art museums, and more.

U.S. News & World Report shared that December through March is the best time to visit for dry weather and temps in the high 80s to low 90s. To save money, choose a vacation rental instead of a hotel. However, you may find luxury and value at the all-inclusive Hotel Reef Yucatan, which is about 50 minutes from the regional airport in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Rincon, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vacations can start at prices as low as $100 per night in the capital city of San Juan, according to TheTravel.com. Other cities, like Rincon, may cost even less. Deemed a surfer’s paradise, Rincon makes our list of the best cheap winter travel destinations for affordable accommodations, white-sand beaches, and plenty to do, including art galleries, museums, and watersports.

We found a one-bedroom apartment just five minutes from the beach for $75 a night on Expedia. The stovetop, microwave, and full-size refrigerator make it easier to cook some meals, saving money on food. Temperatures hover in the 70s and 80s, with very little rain, making Rincon, PR, the perfect place to escape the cold on a budget.

Turks & Caicos

For a family-friendly, all-inclusive tropical getaway, consider Beaches Turks & Caicos. Situated on Grace Bay, one of the world’s most highly regarded beaches, and home to a 45,000-square-foot waterpark, 10 pools, and 21 restaurants, Beaches offers plenty to do and see. You won’t need to leave the resort, which can help you save money. It also means you won’t have to spend time researching top tourist attractions or worrying about transportation on the island.

Right now, the resort is offering a $500 air travel credit plus a $150 resort credit to make getting there even more affordable. With prices starting at $424 per night for adults and just $38 per night for kids, it’s perfect for a long weekend getaway.

Final Note

Whether you prefer to stay in the U.S. or venture to tropical destinations, you can plan a cheap winter vacation within your budget. In general, check multiple sites for the best prices on flights and accommodations, and set up price-drop alerts to save more. Snag it when you find a great deal, because prices may go up as February’s winter break approaches.

If you’re not booking an all-inclusive resort, consider an affordable vacation rental where you can cook some of your own meals. This experience will give you a taste of living as a local as you shop at nearby markets and cook regional fare.

