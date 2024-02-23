Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Travel

Disney Parks’ Prices Increased 5157.14% Over 50 Years — Is The ‘Biggest Rip-Off in America’ Worth Visiting?

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA. stock photo
HVEPhoto / iStock.com

Walt Disney World prices keep climbing, and one report goes as far as calling the “the most magical place on Earth” the biggest tourist attraction rip-off in America.

When Disney World opened in 1971, admission prices were only $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for juniors under age 18 and $1 for children under twelve. On Presidents Day, Inside the Magic saw tickets for Magic Kingdom selling for $184 per person – a 5,157.14% increase in just over 50 years on tickets alone.

Ticket prices aren’t the only things getting more costly. The highest tier for the Annual Passholder is now over $1,450 per year. Food and drink prices have also increased, and the FastPass has been replaced by Disney Genie+, a paid add-on that gives guests front-of-the-line access to attractions, shows and the Lightning Lane. Inside the Magic noted that the add-on can cost over $30 per person on certain days, but the service only guarantees to skip the line of up to three attractions, and some popular rides require another fee to skip the lines.

Casino.org listed the top “rip-offs” people were talking about on national, state and local levels using Google Trends and reviews on Tripadvisor. From there, Casino.org surveyed 5,000 people to determine the deceptions from the attractions worth the money. Sixty percent of respondents said Disney World was the “most scammy” place on Earth.

According to Inside the Magic, many people have accused Disney of pricing their parks for the 1% and pushing out average wage-earning families due to the cost of their vacations. Bright Sun Travels shared a video titled “Disney World Has Gotten Too Expensive,” where Jake Williams and his girlfriend, Emmi Lancaster, who hadn’t visited the park in several years, spent over $886 in a single day. The couple stayed at a moderate resort, visited Magic Kingdom, purchased Disney Genie+, ate snacks and had one table service dinner.

Make Your Money Work for You

Jake compared the same costs of his trip to 2017 figures, and the price was much lower, at only $567 per day, or a 44% increase in cost in seven years.

According to Disney’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues for the quarter and year grew 5% and 7%, respectively.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

7 Ways To Fly First Class on the Cheap

Travel

7 Ways To Fly First Class on the Cheap

February 07, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Travel Habits To Adopt So You Can Vacation More Often

Travel

7 Frugal Travel Habits To Adopt So You Can Vacation More Often

February 06, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Luxury Travel Agents: 3 High-End Cruises My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Travel

Luxury Travel Agents: 3 High-End Cruises My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

February 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Should You Fly First or Business Class Domestically? Here’s How To Decide

Travel

Should You Fly First or Business Class Domestically? Here's How To Decide

February 05, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Concierge Travel Agent: These Are My 3 Favorite Luxury Hotels Around the World

Travel

I'm a Concierge Travel Agent: These Are My 3 Favorite Luxury Hotels Around the World

February 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

These 7 Travel Excursions Aren’t Only Dangerous But Expensive Too

Travel

These 7 Travel Excursions Aren't Only Dangerous But Expensive Too

February 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The World’s Seven Most Expensive Private Islands

Travel

The World's Seven Most Expensive Private Islands

February 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Winter Travel on a Budget: 9 Cheapest Places To Visit in Arizona in 2024

Travel

Winter Travel on a Budget: 9 Cheapest Places To Visit in Arizona in 2024

February 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities

Travel

The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Cruise Discounts and Deals You Can Get When You Book in January

Travel

5 Cruise Discounts and Deals You Can Get When You Book in January

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Where Are the Cheapest US Travel Destinations in February 2024?

Travel

Where Are the Cheapest US Travel Destinations in February 2024?

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here are 5 Destinations Worth the Hefty Price Tags

Travel

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here are 5 Destinations Worth the Hefty Price Tags

January 26, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Cheap Winter Destinations That Look Expensive

Travel

7 Cheap Winter Destinations That Look Expensive

January 25, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

What Will Happen to Hotel Prices in 2024?

Travel

What Will Happen to Hotel Prices in 2024?

January 26, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Tips for Planning Travel in 2024

Travel

7 Frugal Tips for Planning Travel in 2024

January 26, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

12 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Save Money on Your Vacation

Travel

12 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Save Money on Your Vacation

January 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!