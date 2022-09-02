Flight Cancellation Guidance: When You’re Entitled to Hotel and Meal Vouchers According to New Policies

400tmax / Getty Images

With 20% of airline flights delayed and 2.8% cancelled between January and July 2022 — not to mention four times as many cancellations during holiday weekends in 2022 as compared to 2019, according to FlightAware — airlines are finally making amends.

See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

At prompting from the Department of Transportation, four major carriers updated their customer service policies in the last week of August. The new policies may come too late to assuage angry summer travelers, but could make Labor Day weekend travel less stressful. Said policy changes may also alleviate some of the burden and stress that could be expected traveling during the winter holidays.

While you probably can’t expect flight delays and cancellations to improve in the immediate future, at least you’re likely to receive some compensation for your loss of time if you do happen to get stranded, CNN reported.

What can you expect if you experience a delay or cancellation on one of the following carriers?

American Airlines

If a delay or cancellation is the fault of the airline, American will offer a voucher for an approved hotel, transportation to the hotel and back to the airport, and meal vouchers if the delay is more than three hours. If the airline can’t provide you with a hotel or transportation, they will reimburse “reasonable costs” for both.

Make Your Money Work for You

However, if the delays are related to weather or other events beyond the airline’s control, there will be no reimbursement of expenses.

Delta Airlines

Delta also promises complimentary ground transportation and hotel accommodations if a delay or cancellation is the airline’s fault. Like American, they will reimburse “reasonable costs” if a partner hotel or transportation is not available. Also, they will provide a meal or meal vouchers for delays longer than three hours.

United Airlines

United Airlines has the same policies as Delta and American, except the airline places a limit of $200 on hotel reimbursement if a partner hotel is not available. However, if you can show that a reasonable cost for a hotel is greater than $200, United may provide greater reimbursement. Similarly, if an airport shuttle is not provided by the hotel, the airline provides transportation vouchers to and from the hotel to cover “reasonable costs.”

In all cases of cancellations, significant delays, or delays that may cause you to miss a connecting flight, these airlines promise to rebook travelers on the next flight with available seats. If there are no flights available that day, the airline will rebook you on one of their partner airlines.

JetBlue

JetBlue will also put delayed travelers up in a partner hotel free of cost — or reimburse costs for a hotel and ground transportation to and from the hotel. JetBlue specifies that travelers must show valid receipts to be reimbursed “reasonable and appropriate expenses.”

Make Your Money Work for You

JetBlue provides meal vouchers of $12 for delays longer than three hours. If concessions are not available in the airport, JetBlue will reimburse customers for food and beverages up to $12. The customer must show receipts for the purchases.

Southwest

Southwest Airlines policies mirror those of Delta and American, providing hotel accommodations and ground transportation to and from the hotel or reimbursing “reasonable costs” for lodging and transportation. Southwest also provides meal vouchers for delays longer than three hours. The airline’s customer service policy also says they provide food and beverages to passengers whose flights are delayed.

Discover: 10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree

Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam

What You Should Know If Your Flight Is Delayed or Cancelled

While the airlines should automatically provide accommodations, it’s a good idea to let them know your needs and expectations. In cases where the delay is out of the airline’s control, most will not provide complimentary accommodations, but they may be able to arrange discounted hotel rates.

Make Your Money Work for You

The changes come as a response to a prompt from Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who wrote a letter to airlines in August calling the delays and disruptions “unacceptable.”

The Department of Transportation also recently released an Airline Customer Service Dashboard, clearly outlining what travelers can expect during flight delays or cancellations.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: