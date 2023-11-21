Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Travel

Gas Prices Over Thanksgiving Holiday Could Drop to 2020 Levels, Saving Drivers ‘Over Half a Billion Dollars’

2 min Read
By David Nadelle
Unrecognizable male putting fuel dispenser in tank while refueling vehicle on self service gas station.
Guillem de Balanzo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

No matter how dismal life can get at times, there are so many things to be grateful for on Thanksgiving. If gas demand and oil prices stay low, it should be a very happy Thanksgiving for those fueling up at the pumps.

Gas prices have been on a downward trend over the past year, with the national average now sitting at $3.295. That’s almost six cents less than a week ago and about 37 cents less than a year ago.

According to new Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, last week’s combination of gas demand’s drop from 9.49 to 8.95 million barrels a day (b/d) and oil prices dip by 1.5 million barrels (bbl) has pushed gasoline prices into their current sweet spot.

“Average gas prices have plummeted in all 50 states in the weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, with $2.99 prices spreading like wildfire just in time for the start of the holiday season,” said Patric de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. “Drivers will be saving over half a billion dollars from Wednesday through Sunday compared to what they spent last Thanksgiving with the national average at its lowest since January.”

“Drivers this Thanksgiving can expect cheaper gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross added. “Ten states now have sub $3 a gallon averages, and more will join soon. So savvy drivers will find savings on their way to a turkey dinner this year.” 

As of today, 12 states have regular gas under $3 a gallon.

Make Your Money Work for You

Insiders are predicting further declines in gas prices over the winter months, as refineries return to producing gasoline after maintenance turnarounds and Americans spend less time on the road. GasBuddy is predicting that Americans could end up saving nearly $1.2 billion in holiday travel this year. Even California, which has the highest gas prices in the country, has seen gas prices tumble nearly 50 cents over the past month.

The nation’s top 5 most expensive markets are California ($4.962), Hawaii ($4.731), Washington ($4.431), Nevada ($4.252) and Oregon ($4.105). Meanwhile the 10 least expensive states for gas are:

The Top 10 Least Expensive Gas Markets

10. South Carolina – $2.932

9. Tennessee – $2.922

8. Missouri – $2,908

7. Arkansas – $2.889

6. Alabama – $2.877

5. Oklahoma – $2.852

4. Louisiana – $2.846

3. Georgia – $2.814

2. Mississippi – $2.783

1. Texas – $2.769

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

I’m a Travel Expert: These Are the Cheapest Days To Fly for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2023

Travel

I'm a Travel Expert: These Are the Cheapest Days To Fly for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2023

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Expensive US Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Travel

5 Expensive US Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Tips to Fly Internationally for the Price of a Domestic Flight

Travel

8 Tips to Fly Internationally for the Price of a Domestic Flight

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Affordable US Trip Ideas So You Can Finally Plan That 2024 Getaway

Travel

8 Affordable US Trip Ideas So You Can Finally Plan That 2024 Getaway

November 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Vacation for Under $250 Per Night

Travel

10 Places To Vacation for Under $250 Per Night

November 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Vacations That Feel Like a Splurge But Will Fit Your Budget

Travel

7 Vacations That Feel Like a Splurge But Will Fit Your Budget

November 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Booking Window for Holiday Travel Is Closing: 11 Expert Tips on Scoring Last-Minute Deals

Travel

Booking Window for Holiday Travel Is Closing: 11 Expert Tips on Scoring Last-Minute Deals

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 European Cities You Can Live Comfortably in if You Earn Under 100,000 US Dollars

Travel

5 European Cities You Can Live Comfortably in if You Earn Under 100,000 US Dollars

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Traveling? 7 Refunds You Didn’t Realize You Could Get

Travel

Traveling? 7 Refunds You Didn't Realize You Could Get

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Ways to Get Free Airport Lounge Access

Travel

4 Ways to Get Free Airport Lounge Access

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Airline Tickets on Fridays – Here’s Why

Travel

Don't Buy Airline Tickets on Fridays - Here's Why

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Fly Economy and Check All Your Bags for Free

Travel

6 Ways To Fly Economy and Check All Your Bags for Free

November 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

Travel

10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Fly First Class or Business Class on This Day of the Week

Travel

Don't Fly First Class or Business Class on This Day of the Week

October 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

Uncategorized

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

October 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Holiday Travel 2023: 12 Money-Saving Tips If You’re Traveling by Car This Year

Travel

Holiday Travel 2023: 12 Money-Saving Tips If You're Traveling by Car This Year

November 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!