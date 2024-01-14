How to Cut International Roaming Fees When Traveling Abroad

lucigerma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traveling abroad is an exciting experience, but it can quickly become expensive with the addition of international roaming fees. According to Network World, “International roaming usage charges for U.S. customers are typically around $1.50 per minute, 50 cents per SMS, and $5 to $10 person.” Staying connected is essential, but it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Here are some effective strategies to cut down on these fees and save money while still enjoying the benefits of global connectivity.

1. Understand Your Current Plan

Before you travel, contact your mobile provider to understand your current plan’s international capabilities and charges. Sometimes, your existing plan may already include international coverage or offer an affordable travel package.

2. Purchase a Local SIM Card

Buying a local SIM card upon arrival is often the most cost-effective way to avoid international roaming charges. It allows you to use local networks at local rates. Ensure your phone is unlocked before you travel so it can accept a foreign SIM.

3. Consider International SIM Cards

For frequent travelers, purchasing an international SIM card can be a convenient option. These SIMs offer coverage in multiple countries and can be more economical than traditional roaming plans.

4. Use Wi-Fi for Calls and Data

Whenever possible, use Wi-Fi for internet access and communication. Apps like WhatsApp, Skype, and FaceTime allow you to call and text over Wi-Fi, bypassing roaming charges.

5. Turn Off Data Roaming

To prevent your phone from using data in the background, turn off data roaming in your device settings. This will stop apps from updating and using data without your knowledge.

Make Your Money Work for You

6. Download Maps and Information

Download maps, translation apps, and travel guides for offline use before leaving your home country. This way, you can access essential information without needing a data connection.

7. Opt for a Travel Data Plan

Many mobile carriers offer specific travel data plans that can be more cost-effective than standard roaming rates. These plans often include a set amount of data for a fixed price.

8. Limit Data-Intensive Activities

Avoid data-intensive activities like streaming video or music unless you’re connected to Wi-Fi. Stick to basic functions like messaging, emails, and web browsing.

9. Track Your Usage

Keep an eye on your data usage. Most smartphones have built-in tools to track how much data you’re using. Set alerts to notify you when you’re nearing your limit.

10. Use Messaging Apps

Utilize messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Messenger to communicate instead of sending SMS messages, which might incur additional charges.

Conclusion

By planning ahead and utilizing these strategies, you can stay connected while traveling abroad without incurring hefty roaming fees. Always remember to adjust your mobile settings and explore the best connectivity options for your destination. With a bit of preparation, you can enjoy your international travels without the worry of unexpected phone bills awaiting you at home.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates