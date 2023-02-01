Unlimited Flights for $399? Frontier Airlines Is Offering New Summer Pass

BobGrif / iStock.com

If you’re making summer travel plans, Frontier Airlines has a new travel pass allowing one to fly as often as they’d like from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023. According to a Jan. 31 company news release, the GoWild! Summer Pass is on sale now for a special introductory price of $399 and can be used to fly to any U.S. and international destination Frontier serves.

With the GoWild! Pass, domestic travel can be booked the day before the scheduled flight and international travel can be booked starting 10 days before flight departure. Frontier serves destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Once you purchase the pass, log in to your Frontier Miles account and then search and book your flight. Each flight is $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. You can also purchase options like bags, seats and ancillary products.

“For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

According to Frontier, there are a limited number of Go Wild! Summer Passes on a first-come, first-serve basis. Flights are also subject to blackout dates and the pass will automatically renew unless you cancel. You can find a list of terms and conditions here. You can fly as often as you would like, pending flight and seat availability.

The Frontier summer pass has a retail price of $999 per year. An annual pass is also available beginning May 2, 2023, through May 2, 2024, for a limited-time price of $1,299.

