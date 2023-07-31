Advertiser Disclosure
Walmart+ Adds Travel Perks — Here’s How Much You Can Save Through The Expedia Partnership

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Walmart is adding a new perk for Walmart+ members through a partnership with Expedia. Walmart+ members can book a trip through WalmartPlusTravel.com for Walmart Cash (previously Walmart Rewards), the company announced in a press release.

Members will receive 5% Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, activity bookings and 2% Walmart Cash on flights plus a blended rate of Walmart Cash on vacation packages. For example, the company says if a package consists of a hotel and flight, you’ll get 5% Walmart Cash on the hotel and 2% Walmart Cash on the flight. This means that if your hotel was $500 and the flight was $350, you could get $42.50 in Walmart Cash.

Travel booking is powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology. This gives Walmart+ members access to over 900,000 properties, over 500 airlines, 100+ car rental companies and thousands of activities around the world. Expedia will also handle all travel-related customer service requests via live agents and self-service options.

“We’re bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever travel-focused benefit for Walmart+ members,” said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+.

“Combined with our other benefits — including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel — we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination.”

Walmart+ members can access travel perks through their member benefits hub in the Walmart app or WalmartPlusTravel.com After booking is confirmed, your Walmart Cash will appear in your Walmart wallet. Walmart Cash will be available 30 days after travel and can be used on future Walmart purchases or cashed out in a store.

To cash out your Walmart Cash in-store, the company’s Walmart Cash FAQ page says you’ll need a minimum of $25 Walmart Cash and the maximum amount you can redeem in one day is $100. There’s no expiration date on your Walmart Cash balance.

