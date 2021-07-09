Child Tax Credit: Everything You Need To Know Before the July 15 Rollout

How Will Tax Credit Affect 2021 Taxes

In short, it will not affect 2021 taxes for most families. The credit is fully refundable, meaning even if you do not pay taxes you can still receive it. It also means you do not have to pay it back.

The only instance where it would affect your taxes next year is if your income were to increase to such a level in 2021 that it exceeds the income thresholds. The child tax credit is based off of your 2020 taxes, meaning that when you go to file your 2021 returns, an income change could set off a tax bill. If this is the case, you will be required to pay the credit back.

The majority of families will not need to pay anything back or owe anything on next year’s taxes.

