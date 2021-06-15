Here’s How To Get the Child Tax Credit Even If You Don’t Usually File a Tax Return

fstop123 / Getty Images

As part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, the monthly-payments part of the child tax credit are scheduled to begin rolling out July 15.

See: It’s Almost Child Tax Credit Time — Are You Eligible?

Find: Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

All eligible parents will receive a total of $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for each child age seven to 17. Half of that payment will come in $300 monthly installments from July through December. Parents will claim the other half on next year’s tax return. Parents earning up to $75,000 ($150,000 for married joint filers) receive the full expanded benefit. Eligible parents earning up to $95,000 ($170,000 for married joint filers) receive partial expanded credits.

If you’re eligible, you can claim the credits even if you aren’t required to file a tax return and don’t usually file one. Using the Child Tax Credit Non-Filer Sign-Up Tool, parents can register themselves to receive the credit for each qualifying child. If you have three children, for example, that means $900 monthly payments starting July 15.

Save for Your Future

This specific portal will be used to report qualifying children born before 2021 if you are not required to file a 2020 tax return, did not file one and do not plan to, and you have a main home in the United States for more than six months out of the year.

See: Your 2021 Baby Makes You Eligible for the Child Tax Credit

Find: New Details Are Here on The Child Tax Credit Portals – This Is Why You Need to Use Them

In the event you have not received the full amounts from the first and second stimulus check, you may use this tool to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and receive your third stimulus check.

This tool will not be available to those who:

Filed to plan to file a 2020 tax return

Claimed all dependents on a 2019 tax return, including by reporting their information in 2020 using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool

Were married at the end of 2020, unless you use the tool with your spouse and include your spouse’s information

Are a resident of a U.S. territory

Do not have a main home in the U.S. for more than six months a year and, if you are married, your spouse does not have a main home in the U.S. for more than 6 months a year

Do not have a qualifying child who was born before 2021 and had a Social Security number issued before May 17, 2021

See: How to Avoid Paying Back the Child Tax Credit

Find: You May Want to Opt Out of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments – Here’s Why

To use the tool, you will need to provide your full name, current mailing address, e-mail, date of birth, Social Security numbers for you and your dependents, the Identity Protection Personal Identification Number you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one, and your bank routing and checking account information for direct deposit of your credits.

You can use the portal to give the IRS this information. From there, the IRS will automatically determine your eligibility and issue advance payments based on the information you provide. After the IRS determines your eligibility, you will not need to do anything further to receive the monthly payments.

In order to use the tool, click here.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future