How Much Money Will I Receive From The Child Tax Credit?

skynesher / Getty Images

The amount you are eligible to receive depends on a number of factors like income and the number and ages of dependents. Here’s everything you need to know.

See: How Is the Child Tax Credit Calculated? Find Out Before the First Payment on July 15

Find: IRS Updates Child Tax Credit Direct Deposit Portal

In order to receive the full benefit amount of $3,600, you will need to meet the income threshold of $75,000 or under for single filers and claim dependents from 5 years of age and under. This means under 6 years of age i.e. 5 years and 11 months, 5 years 11.5 months, etc. The income threshold for joint filers is $150,000 and under.

In order to receive $3,000, the same income thresholds still apply, but the dependent ages are different. You will be able to receive $3,000 for each dependent aged 6-17 years of age.

Discover: Making the Child Tax Credit Permanent Would be a Boost to the Economy, According to Some Experts

Save for Your Future

Important to note for divorced or separated parents — even if custody is shared, only one person can claim the tax credit. The child must live with that parent for more than 6 months a year in order to claim the credit.

For other dependent children aged 18 and then full-time college children aged 19-24, parents can receive a nonrefundable credit of up to $500 for each dependent child.

More From GOBankingRates