Taxes / Filing
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7 Free Filing Options You May Not Realize Are Available to You (Yes, Even If You Have Side Income)

3 min Read
Vance Cariaga Written by Vance Cariaga
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Stock Rocket / Shutterstock.com

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As of April 2025, the average American spent about $290 to file their income tax returns, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation.

That’s a pretty good chunk of money, although spending it probably won’t feel that painful if you get the typical refund. Through Feb. 26, 2026, the average federal refund this year was $3,742, according to the IRS. But you don’t necessarily have to spend any money to file your return. Quite a few free options are available from the IRS and other organizations. In some cases, you can even file for free with a side income.

Here’s a look at seven free filing options.

 

 

IRS Free File

The IRS Free File program offers eligible taxpayers access to tax preparation software at no cost. To qualify, you must have a 2025 adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less. For the 2026 filing season, eight IRS Free File partners are enlisted. Each partner sets its own eligibility requirements, which might include age, income, state residency and military status.

Some partners also offer state tax return preparation and filing.

 

MilTax

This free tax resource is offered through the U.S. Department of Defense and is available to eligible military members. The MilTax service includes electronic filing of a federal tax return and up to three state returns for free.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

These programs found on the IRS’ website offer free basic tax return preparation to eligible individuals. To qualify, you need to meet certain requirements, including the following:

  • Annual income of $69,000 or less
  • A disability
  • Limited ability to speak English

H&R Block Online Free Edition

More than half (52%) of taxpayers qualify for H&R Block’s free filing, according to the company’s website. The service provides guided steps that let you file at your own pace on any device and with “built-in” support. Check the website for qualification requirements.

TaxAct Free Federal Filing

TaxAct’s Free Edition lets you file taxes at no cost if you meet the qualifications, which include using IRS Form 1040 only without having to attach any forms or schedules.

The free service does not cover returns that include items such as investment income, home/property sales, business or farm income, itemized deductions or self-employment income and expenses.

TurboTax Free Edition

Roughly 37% of filers qualify for TurboTax’s Free Edition, according to its website. This option is available for Simple Form 1040 returns only. If you qualify, there is no charge for federal or state returns.

TaxSlayer Simply Free

With Simply Free, you get one free federal return and you might also qualify for a free state return “at certain times” during the filing season, according to the company website. To qualify, your return must meet TaxSlayer’s definition of a simple tax situation.

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