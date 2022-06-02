Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

IRS Warns Taxpayers of ‘Dirty Dozen’ Tax Scams for 2022

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

tax evasion and avoidance concept.
ronstik / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers about what it deems its “Dirty Dozen” tax scams list for 2022, which includes abusive arrangements.

See: New York, Georgia & Connecticut Giving a Gas Tax Holiday in June – How Much Will Residents Save?
Find: Social Security Tax Could Be Eliminated by Reforms — How To Find Out If You Pay Taxes

The agency issued a press release stating that these arrangements are transactions that are wrongfully promoted and will likely attract additional agency compliance efforts in the future. The first four of them include charitable remainder annuity trusts, Maltese individual retirement arrangements, foreign captive insurance and monetized installment sales, the IRS said.

Tax Offer: Get help dealing with the IRS on a variety of tax problems, including back taxes, tax notices, property liens and levies. Learn How.

In the coming days, the IRS said it will focus on eight additional scams, including some focused on average taxpayers, while others are focused on more complex arrangements targeted toward higher-income individuals.

“Taxpayers should stop and think twice before including these questionable arrangements on their tax returns,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the release. “Taxpayers are legally responsible for what’s on their return, not a promoter making promises and charging high fees. Taxpayers can help stop these arrangements by relying on reputable tax professionals they know they can trust.”

Make Your Money Work

The IRS is warning taxpayers to watch out for these schemes, many of which are promoted online, “that promise tax savings that are too good to be true and will likely cause taxpayers to legally compromise themselves.”

POLL: Do You Think People Should Invest in Crypto?
Discover: 4 Ways To Ensure Your Job Offer Is Not a Scam

“A key job of the IRS is to identify emerging threats to compliance and inform the public so taxpayers are not victimized, and tax practitioners can provide their clients the best advice possible,” Rettig said in the release. “The IRS views the four transactions listed here as potentially abusive, and they are very much on our enforcement radar screen.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.