4 Tax Filing Assistance Programs That Can Save You Money

LIgorko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The IRS offers free tax filing assistance programs to help make taxes straightforward and inexpensive. Here’s a list of the available programs, important contact information and eligibility requirements. Whether you’re unsure how to fill out the forms or need legal counseling for tax-related issues, the following resources can help make tax season less stressful.

See: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Find: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

Learn: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

This free program provides in-person help and pairs eligible individuals with IRS-certified volunteers who provide income tax return preparation. To qualify for the service, you must meet one of the following criteria: have a disability, be a senior citizen, speak limited English or earn less than $60,000. You can call 1-800-906-9887 for more information or search here for the closest provider.

Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic

This program provides representation and assistance for individuals who are dealing with audits, appeals and other complicated tax disputes. In order to qualify for assistance, your income must fall below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines. You can find your local clinic through the official search tool.

Make Your Money Work

IRS Free File

If your annual adjusted income is less than $73,000 then you qualify for IRS Free File guided tax preparation. This program is a partnership between the IRS and private tax preparation software companies and it allows eligible individuals to utilize the software for free. You must access the program directly through the IRS website.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?

Tax Counseling for the Elderly

If you’re over age 60 then you qualify for this tax counseling service. The IRS partners with private organizations, primarily AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide program, to provide free tax help and counseling in local communities. For more information or to find the nearest location, you can call 1-800-906-9887 or use the location finder.

More From GOBankingRates