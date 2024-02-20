Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes 2024: How To File for Free Even With a ‘Complicated’ Return

By Dawn Allcot
The IRS Free File program provides free tax filing services to many lower and middle income taxpayers through IRS trusted partners. To qualify for IRS Free File guided tax software, individuals, families, or couples filing jointly cannot have more than $79,000 in adjusted gross income (AGI).

Many people think the IRS Free File program is only for simple tax returns with W-2 income reported on a 1040-EZ. But IRS Free File also works with other types of income and for taxpayers with complicated returns, according to a news release published on the IRS.gov website.

In addition to serving taxpayers with W-2 income, the IRS Free File program also accommodates taxpayers with self-employment income, part-time business income, hobby income, and income from gigs, such as shopping for Instacart or driving for Uber. You can also report estimated quarterly taxes you paid through the year, which can reduce your overall tax liability as a gig worker or business owner.

Along with reporting business and gig income, you can deduct your business expenses using Free File, and, through the software, get professional guidance on what you can deduct.  

You can also fill out the appropriate forms and schedules to claim common credits, including:

  • American opportunity tax credit.
  • Lifetime learning credit.
  • Earned income credit.
  • Child and dependent care credit.
How To Use IRS Free File

If you believe you qualify for IRS Free File, visit IRS.gov/freefile to get started. Click the blue “Explore Free Guided Tax Software” button. Then, you can choose to browse the list of Trusted Partners or enter a name to find a Trusted Partner you already know.

Keep in mind that IRS partners may have their own restrictions, including lower income limits or availability in select states.

If you used IRS Free File last year, the same tax software company will reach out to you via email with a link to the company’s Free File website. By using this link, filing your tax return will be free if you do not exceed the AGI limit.

If you don’t qualify for guided tax prep, you can still file your taxes for free electronically using the IRS Free File fillable forms. If you’re using Free File Fillable forms, you’ll need to understand how to do your own taxes.

