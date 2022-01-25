Child Tax Credit Update: White House Announces Website Update to Help Families Collect Full Benefits

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the White House announced on Jan. 24 the relaunch of ChildTaxCredit.gov. Several new features were added to help taxpayers file their income tax returns and access the remainder of the expanded child tax credit (CTC) or the full amount.

The revamped website can also help taxpayers understand how the 2021 child tax credit works, find out if they’re eligible to receive the credit and understand that the CTC does not affect federal benefits.

The child tax credit was expanded in March 2021 after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, giving low-income families better access to the credit. This also allowed the IRS to disburse half of the tax credit through monthly payments.

For 2021, eligible families can receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for each child who was between the ages of six and 17. According to the Department of the Treasury, tens of millions of families received monthly CTC payments from July through December of 2021.

However, some families never received advance payments. Reasons vary from having a new baby in 2021 to not filing taxes before the deadline. These families will receive the full credit by filing their 2021 tax returns.

“As tax filing season begins, Treasury’s priority is ensuring that eligible families are able to receive the full Child Tax Credit,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in a statement.

“This relief has helped families pay for essentials when they needed it most and by getting the second half, or the full amount, of the credit millions of children can continue to benefit,” he added.

The new features on the website include a tool that directs taxpayers to the best free filing options based on their answers to several questions. Virtual and in-person support is also available in multiple languages.

